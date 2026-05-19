Carrick Sets to Reinstate Coveted Backroom Resource

Michael Carrick has been working without a key figure since taking charge of Manchester United, but that's set to change. The Athletic, the Swedish coach, is in contention to return as part of Carrick's backroom team as he looks to resolve the vacancy. Georgson joined Tottenham when Thomas Frank was appointed in north London and stayed on when the Dane was sacked midway through his first season. He is described as a popular figure at Old Trafford and been praised by technical director Jason Wilcox.

Michael Carrick has been working without a key figure since taking charge of Manchester United , but that's set to change. The Athletic, the Swedish coach, is in contention to return as part of Carrick 's backroom team as he looks to resolve the vacancy.

Georgson joined Tottenham when Thomas Frank was appointed in north London and stayed on when the Dane was sacked midway through his first season. He is described as a popular figure at Old Trafford. Upon his departure last year, the former Southampton, Arsenal and Brentford coach paid tribute to United's staff for the opportunities they have him and was praised by technical director Jason Wilcox.

Manchester United have launched their new home kit for the 2026/27 season, inspired by the club's heritage and featuring a classic polo collar with iconic adidas details. The finishing position was confirmed on Sunday after a 3-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest, with Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scoring their goals. After the game, Carrick was asked what was needed to take the club to the next level.

‘There are two sides to it, I think. Understanding the position of where we want to get to, compared to where we’ve been. Understanding what steps that will take. ’ I do genuinely think it was a fantastic achievement to get where we are, the players deserve a lot of credit for that.

You just want to keep improving. The higher up the league you go, the harder it gets. You have got to make big steps but it’s harder to make those steps. Evolving the group is one thing for sure, that’s no negative on the group as it is now, you just want to keep pushing forward.

We’ve got a really good group of players that we want to keep trying to improve and get better. If that’s additions, that’s additions





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