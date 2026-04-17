Carrie Ann Inaba Hospitalized After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba experienced a sudden and alarming medical emergency during a flight from Los Angeles to New York, leading to hospitalization. The judge, who lives with Sjögren's disease, detailed the terrifying symptoms on Instagram, including dizziness and arm numbness, which prompted her to seek help from the flight crew during turbulence. She was on her way to a Novartis campaign focused on raising awareness for Sjögren's disease.

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has revealed a recent and alarming medical emergency that occurred during a flight to New York. The television personality shared details of the frightening experience on her Instagram account on Thursday, explaining that she was en route to the East Coast for a campaign with Novartis, dedicated to raising awareness for Sjögren's disease, a chronic autoimmune condition she manages.

Inaba described the incident as a sudden and severe downturn in her health while in the air. She initially suspected food poisoning due to the rapid onset of illness, but the symptoms quickly escalated beyond that. "I very suddenly felt quite ill," she recounted, detailing how she experienced a profuse cold sweat, significant dizziness, and a disturbing numbness in her arms. This progression of symptoms, particularly the numbness, prompted her to seek assistance from the flight crew, a decision she emphasized was not taken lightly. Inaba elaborated on her usual approach to managing her health, especially when traveling. As someone living with an autoimmune disease, she typically comes prepared with a comprehensive health toolkit, anticipating potential issues and aiming to manage them independently. However, the intensity of this particular medical episode instilled a sense of fear in her, overriding her usual self-reliance. She further explained the challenging circumstances surrounding her need for help: the incident occurred while she was in the airplane restroom, and concurrently, the aircraft was experiencing turbulence. During such times, flight attendants are instructed to return to their seats. Despite this, Inaba's escalating symptoms, particularly the numbness in her arms, made it impossible for her to remain unaided, and she recognized the necessity of alerting the crew, even with the added risk to them. The situation was dire enough that she understood asking for assistance was paramount, even if it meant potentially putting others in a difficult position. Following the incident, Inaba was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and care. She has since provided updates, assuring her followers that she is recovering, although the exact nature of the medical emergency beyond the described symptoms has not been fully disclosed. The experience serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of health, even for individuals who are generally well-prepared for managing chronic conditions. Her willingness to share this personal and unsettling experience highlights her commitment to her Sjögren's disease awareness campaign and her desire to connect with others who may face similar health challenges. The courage to speak about such a vulnerable moment underscores her strength and resilience, resonating with many of her followers who expressed concern and offered messages of support





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Carrie Ann Inaba Medical Emergency Flight Incident Sjögren's Disease Health Awareness

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