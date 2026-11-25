Carrie Johnson becomes Rape Crisis South London's inaugural ambassador to support survivors and address five-year waitlists for essential care services.

Carrie Johnson has officially been announced as the first ambassador for Rape Crisis South London, a pivotal role that highlights her long-standing commitment to advocating for women and girls who have experienced sexual violence. As the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she brings significant public attention to the charity's mission of supporting survivors through trauma and systemic justice failures. This appointment underscores her dedication to ensuring that victims receive the timely and specialized care they deserve, a cause deeply rooted in her personal history and professional advocacy.

The Announcement and Immediate Mission

The 38-year-old mother of four stated that she is "incredibly proud" to take on the title of ambassador, emphasizing the extraordinary work the charity performs for women, girls, and children affected by unimaginable trauma. Her primary goal in this role is to raise awareness about the existence of vital support services and to generate the necessary funds to sustain these critical operations. Mrs. Johnson aims to dismantle the barriers that prevent victims from accessing help, noting that no one, particularly a child as young as four, should endure years of waiting for justice and care.

Also read Two Men Plead Guilty in Stockport Drugging and Rape Case Involving Woman Abused by Husband

Personal History with John Worboys

This new leadership role is deeply connected to Mrs. Johnson's own experience as a survivor of an attempted assault by serial sex offender John Worboys. In 2007, when she was 19 years old and studying in her first year at Warwick University, she was drugged by Worboys while traveling in his black cab in west London. She managed to escape before he could rape her, an incident that later led to her providing crucial evidence at his 2009 trial.

Details of the 2007 Assault Incident

The terrifying incident occurred after a night out with friends when Worboys offered to drive Mrs. Johnson home for five pounds. During the journey, he offered her a glass of champagne, which she discreetly poured onto the cab floor after he stepped away to stall for the drugs to take effect. Worboys then pressured her into drinking vodka, which caused her to collapse and become violently ill upon arriving home. She did not realize the driver was Worboys until six months later, when news broke of his arrest for raping numerous women.

Advertisement

Challenges Facing the Charity

Rape Crisis South London is currently facing severe operational challenges, with over 1,000 survivors on their waitlist as of January. The organization reported that the wait time for support can be as long as five years, a delay that Mrs. Johnson described as unacceptable for victims who need immediate assistance. By becoming the first ambassador, she aims to draw attention to these systemic delays and the devastating impact the justice system and healthcare access can have on those reporting rape and sexual violence.

Advocacy and Future Steps

Following her trial testimony, Mrs. Johnson waived her right to anonymity to speak out for other women targeted by Worboys, who was one of nearly 100 women who came forward to the police. As a media consultant and charity advisor, she continues to leverage her public platform to highlight the need for robust support networks. Her appointment signals a renewed focus on ensuring that survivors receive immediate, compassionate care without the burden of excessive bureaucratic or systemic delays.