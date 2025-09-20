Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute to Co-Writer Brett James After Tragic Plane Crash

Carrie Underwood mourns the loss of her co-writer Brett James, who died in a plane crash, sharing heartfelt memories and expressing her grief on social media. She reflects on his impact on her life and music.

Carrie Underwood shared a heartfelt tribute on social media Friday honoring Brett James , her co-writer for the Grammy-winning 2005 song Jesus, Take the Wheel. James tragically died in a plane crash on Thursday at age 57. The American Idol winner, aged 42, a close collaborator of his, expressed her profound grief in a moving caption. Underwood started by saying that the loss of Brett James to his family, friends, and the music community was overwhelming and difficult to put into words.

She remembered James as the embodiment of coolness, recalling vivid images of him riding his motorcycle up to her cabins, his hair seemingly perfectly styled despite wearing a helmet. She reminisced about his unique ability to make even a sassy girl anthem, like Cowboy Casanova, sound genuinely cool, even coming from a macho persona. She shared a touching anecdote about a songwriting session, highlighting his generosity and humility. She recalled working on a song where he had completed the majority of the work, yet insisted on sharing the credit equally. This illustrated his genuine character. \Underwood also spoke about James’s strong faith, finding comfort in it during this difficult time. She acknowledged his deep love for the Lord, recalling a shared experience of singing together in church. The Oklahoma native shared this with her 13.4 million followers, saying that her favorite songs to sing of theirs were those they wrote about Jesus, because the thoughts and feelings behind them were so honest and pure. She said that she would never sing those songs again without remembering him. The plane crash occurred near a school in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m., according to WLOS. James was on board his Cirrus SR22T, with two other passengers: his girlfriend Melody Wilson, 59, and her daughter Meryl Maxwell Wilson, 28. All three were declared dead at the scene. \News of James' death was announced in a statement from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2020. Underwood's Instagram caption reflected a deep sense of loss, stating that James' passing left a void that would likely never disappear. She recognized this as a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, emphasizing the importance of appreciating each day. She urged her followers to pray for James' family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have known him. She concluded her tribute with a loving message, expressing her love and anticipation of seeing him again someday. The shared memories of songwriting sessions, church gatherings, and the impact of James' faith and character painted a touching picture of a man admired and deeply missed by his friends, family, and the wider music community. The loss is felt widely among those who worked with him, as they are all left with the impact he made on both his friends and colleagues. The world of music mourns the loss of a talented and kind-hearted individual whose influence and contributions will be treasured forever





