Brenda Stamps faces DUI charges after allegedly striking pregnant OBGYN Dr. Emily Shelton in Carrollton, Georgia. Details on the crash, injuries, and legal charges.

A seventy-nine-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after allegedly striking a pregnant obstetrician in a crosswalk in Carrollton, Georgia. Brenda Stamps faces legal consequences for the incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Dixie Street.

The Crash and Immediate Aftermath

Brenda Stamps was operating a sport utility vehicle when she collided with Dr. Emily Shelton, an obstetrician who was five months pregnant with her third child. Dashcam footage obtained by WSB-TV captured the moment Dr. Shelton entered the crosswalk as pedestrian signals flashed. Moments later, Stamps' vehicle struck the doctor, throwing her legs-first into the air before she landed on the pavement.

Also read Kindness Influencer Calum Fentie Arrested After Snapchat Scandal

Witness Jennifer Cerny recorded the incident from her own vehicle and watched in distress as her husband rushed to aid Dr. Shelton. He called nine-one-one and returned to inform his wife that the injured woman was pregnant. Cerny stated that her heart dropped upon hearing this detail, as she immediately worried about the unborn babies.

Medical Status and Hospital Details

Dr. Shelton was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she remains in stable condition. She was initially scheduled for surgery to address injuries to her elbow and leg. However, a family member named Alabama Rain announced on Facebook that the doctor's procedure has been postponed to prioritize critical surgery for another patient.

Advertisement

Medical staff confirmed that both Dr. Shelton and her baby are in stable condition. The focus remains on her recovery while she continues to receive necessary medical care. The hospital has not released further specific details regarding the prognosis beyond the stable status of both mother and child.

Charges, Arrest, and Legal Proceedings

Carrollton Police arrested Brenda Stamps and charged her with driving under the influence and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Authorities initially sought to add a charge of serious injury by vehicle but later dropped it. The police department stated this decision was based on specific legal requirements associated with the charge and did not reflect a diminished seriousness of the injuries.

Investigators suspected intoxication because Stamps spoke slowly, had trouble recalling events from earlier in the day, and appeared dizzy. During field sobriety tests, she required repeated instructions. The arrest report notes that Stamps told officers she took approximately five to six pills daily but could not identify their purpose.

Conflicting Accounts and Family Response

Brenda Stamps claimed she initially thought she had hit a tree limb due to the speed of the crash. She stated she realized she had struck a woman only after checking her rearview mirror. Her family has disputed reports of her medication use, insisting she does not take any drugs that would impair driving or use illegal substances.

Advertisement

Jennifer Cerny, the witness who captured the footage, expressed disbelief that Stamps failed to see the doctor. She argued that if the vehicle had been fully stopped as required, the pedestrian would have been clearly visible. The investigation is ongoing, and Stamps could face additional charges once blood test results are processed.