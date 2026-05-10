Carrots have been found to have anticancer effects and may protect against certain types of cancer. A study suggests that eating raw carrots on a regular basis may reduce the risk of developing cancers of the lung, as well as pancreatic cancer and leukemia. Test-tube studies have shown that certain compounds in carrot juice may protect against cancer. Carrot juice may also offer a range of health benefits, including supporting eye health, heart health, and brain health. Each carrot color could offer different benefits.

An unusual drink may help protect against certain types of cancer. And its raw form could offer a range of health benefits . According to Healthline, carrots 'may provide anticancer effects '.

Research also supports these claims, with a 2023 study suggesting they may indeed have protective effects against the disease. It explained: 'A prospectively followed Danish cohort of 55,756 citizens with an observation time upwards of 25 years was investigated for association between eating raw carrots on a regular basis and developing various adenocarcinoma-dominant cancers and leukemia.

' The study was keen to find a link between the orange veggie and certain types of cancer. Its conclusion states: 'Our study confirms earlier studies showing that consistent intake of raw carrots protects against cancers of the lung, as it does in the large bowel. We interpret the results as indicative of a similar effect in pancreatic cancer and leukemia.

' Healthline further notes some 'test-tube studies suggest that certain compounds in carrot juice may protect against cancer', adding: 'Specifically, polyacetylenes, beta carotene, and lutein from carrot juice extract may be effective against human cancer cells. One test-tube study found that treating leukemia and colon cancer cells with beta carotene led to cancer cell death and stopped the cell growth cycle. In another animal study, polyacetylenes from carrots reduced the number and growth rate of colorectal tumours in rats.

Importantly, the amount of polyacetylenes given to the rats is similar to the amount you may consume with a typical daily intake of carrots.

' Despite the good news, Healthline cautions: 'While these results appear promising, few human studies are available. More extensive research is needed. Carrot juice should not be considered a cancer treatment.

' Although more research into the anti-cancer effects of carrots and carrot juice - particularly in humans - is still needed to provide a clearer understanding, carrots remain an excellent addition to any diet. According to the Cleveland Clinic, they may help support eye health, heart health, and brain health. Did you know each carrot colour could offer different benefits?

The Clinic writes: Yellow: These carrots contain beta-carotene and lutein, which may protect your eyes, as antioxidants help shield cells from damage. Red: These types of carrots provide biotin, fibre, potassium, vitamins K, B6 and C, along with the trace element molybdenum, an essential mineral just like iron. This important element activates key enzymes in your body that help it rid itself of certain toxins. Purple: These carrots have more of the natural pigment anthocyanin.

Researchers are studying its ability to treat inflammation and obesity. White: These carrots have more of the natural pigment anthocyanin. Researchers are studying its ability to treat inflammation and obesity. You can pick up carrot juice from the likes of Morrisons for £2 and Waitrose & Partners for £2.50.

You can also pick up the drink from Tesco for £1.85, or £1.50 if you have a Tesco Clubcard. Prices are correct at the time of writing





Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Carrots Anticancer Effects Cancer Protection Test-Tube Studies Carrot Juice Health Benefits Different Carrot Colors Antioxidants Carotenoids Lutein Polyacetylenes Beta Carotene Anthocyanin

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