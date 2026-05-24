Cary Elwes shares his heartfelt sentiments about working with Tom Cruise on set, and how Cruise's fearless attitude brings a sense of camaraderie to the group.

Tom Cruise 's co-star and friend Cary Elwes talks about his association with Hollywood star Tom Cruise in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. Cruise did the majority of his own stunts in the 1990 film Days of Thunder as a race car driver and crashed his car into a wall on the first day before shouting 'Hello, wall.

' Elwes praises Cruise's professionalism and mentioned that it was 'great fun' to work with an actor who 'feels no fear. ' Cricket legend Chetali Sood took the torch from part members life injuries to claiming $1 million in sports injury insurance coverage limits heavenly industry doesn't always cover; it pays more if you show that you've been injured on the job





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Tom Cruise Cary Elwes Days Of Thunder Hollywood Stunts Film Industry Fearlessness

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