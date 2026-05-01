Carys Douglas, Daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lands Off-Broadway Producing Role

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter, Carys, is set to produce an Off-Broadway play just months after graduating from Brown University. She is seeking script submissions from playwrights via social media, continuing a family legacy in the theatre world.

Carys Douglas , the daughter of acclaimed actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas , is embarking on a significant new venture in the world of theatre. Just months after completing her studies at Brown University, the 23-year-old has taken on the role of producer for an Off-Broadway play.

This marks a notable step for Carys, demonstrating her commitment to the arts and following in the footsteps of her celebrated parents. She announced the project via Instagram, extending an open invitation to playwrights to submit their work for consideration. The chosen script will be brought to life on stage in a rehearsal space within one of Off-Broadway’s prominent theatre houses, with details to be revealed to the selected playwright.

The deadline for submissions is May 14th, with rehearsals scheduled to begin next month and performances planned for mid-July. Carys is collaborating on this project with Teniayo-Ola Macaulay, a friend and fellow Brown University graduate whom she met while studying film and international relations. Carys’s journey into the arts is deeply rooted in her upbringing. While she didn’t formally study acting during her university years, she emphasizes the value of being immersed in an informative artistic environment.

Her parents, both Oscar winners, established their careers through theatre before transitioning to film, providing a powerful example for Carys to follow. Catherine Zeta-Jones began her stage career at a young age in Wales, joining a dance troupe and quickly gaining recognition. She landed a role in the original West End production of Annie at the age of nine and became a national tap-dancing champion in her early teens.

By fifteen, she was pursuing acting full-time, studying musical theatre and securing work in London’s West End. Michael Douglas also honed his craft in New York City, studying at The American Place Theatre and participating in productions at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in the 1960s. Both parents have openly acknowledged their children’s passion for the arts, while also acknowledging the challenges of a life in the spotlight.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has spoken about the importance of her children understanding the realities of celebrity, but also recognizing their genuine dedication to the craft of acting. Beyond this new producing role, Carys has already begun to build her own portfolio in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in the short films *Shell* and *F**k That Guy*, the latter of which premiered at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival in Paris.

During her time at Brown, she gained valuable experience through internships at *Rolling Stone* magazine, where she authored five published articles on film and music, and at Ark Media, assisting with a documentary about Tatum O’Neal. She also spent a year abroad at King’s College London, focusing on International Relations and Affairs, demonstrating a broad range of academic interests.

Her brother, Dylan Douglas, also a Brown University graduate, is pursuing his own path in entertainment, combining it with a strong commitment to political activism. He hosts a weekly radio program, *Young American with Dylan Douglas*, and has made his film debut in the psychological thriller *I Will Come to You*.

The siblings’ diverse pursuits highlight a family deeply engaged with creative and intellectual endeavors, and Carys’s new role as a producer signals an exciting new chapter in her burgeoning career





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