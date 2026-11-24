The Court of Arbitration for Sport rules Senegal the official winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, overturning the CAF decision that stripped them of the title after a pitch walk-off in the final.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially confirmed Senegal as the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The international sports tribunal upheld an appeal by the Senegal ese Football Federation ( FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation ( FRMF). This final ruling settles a protracted dispute that began after the tournament concluded in January.

Tournament Result and Final Score Details

Senegal secured the championship by defeating Morocco with a 1-0 scoreline in the final match played in January. Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in the 94th minute of extra time, smashing the ball into the net to seal the victory for the West African side. The match had been fraught with tension, including a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco in the 90th minute and 8 seconds of stoppage time, which Brahim Diaz missed, forcing the game into extra time.

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The CAS statement explicitly set aside the decision made by the CAF Appeal Board and reinstated the ruling of the CAF Disciplinary Board. This legal maneuver effectively confirmed the on-field result of 1-0 in favor of Senegal. The announcement resolved a months-long legal battle that had left the title undefined since the original disciplinary actions were taken in March.

Origins of the Disciplinary Dispute

The controversy originated when Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest following a late disallowed goal and a controversial penalty award against them. The walk-off caused a 15-minute delay in the match. When the players eventually returned to the field at 90 minutes and 20 seconds, the game continued, but the act itself triggered a severe disciplinary response from the continental governing body. CAF cited Article 82 of the AFCON regulations, which states that any team refusing to play or leaving the ground without referee authorization is considered the loser and eliminated from the competition.

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Under Article 84 of the same regulations, the violation mandated that the offending team permanently lose the match by a score of 3-0. Consequently, the CAF Appeal Board initially upheld an appeal from Morocco and stripped Senegal of the title. The continental body awarded the championship and the associated rights to Morocco based on this forfeit rule. This decision marked a significant shift from the on-field outcome, leaving the Senegalese side without the trophy despite their victory.

Legal Proceedings and CAS Intervention

Senegal contested the disciplinary ruling as a travesty of justice and lodged an appeal with the CAS in Switzerland. The legal hearing took place in October, allowing the international arbiters to review the actions of the players and the interpretation of the regulations by CAF. The FSF argued that the punishment of forfeiting a match they had technically won on the pitch was disproportionate and legally unsound given the context of the protest.

The CAS panel delivered a unanimous decision in favor of the Senegalese Football Federation. The tribunal found that the disciplinary measures applied by the CAF were invalid in this specific instance. By overturning the CAF Appeal Board's ruling, the CAS restored the competitive integrity of the match result. The decision ensures that the team that won the game on the field retains the championship title.

Morocco's Reaction and Future Options

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) expressed strong dissatisfaction with the CAS verdict. Sky Sports News correspondent Kaveh Solhekol reported that Morocco feels the tournament rules were broken by Senegal and that the walk-off warranted a forfeiture. As one of the most powerful football associations in Africa and a co-host of the 2030 World Cup, the FRMF has close relationships with FIFA leadership, which may influence their future strategic moves.

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Morocco has reportedly complained to CAS regarding the conduct of the hearing, alleging that one of the judges spoke on the phone with the president of the Senegal Football Federation on a Sunday afternoon. Such allegations, if verified, could provide grounds for the FRMF to escalate the case to the Swiss Federal Tribunal. The Swiss body is the final legal recourse for appeals against CAS decisions, suggesting the dispute may not be entirely concluded despite the latest ruling.

The reinstatement of Senegal as champions brings an end to the immediate uncertainty surrounding the 2025 AFCON title. However, the bitter division between the Senegalese and Moroccan federations remains. While Senegal can now officially celebrate their victory, the possibility of further legal challenges from Morocco means the administrative fallout could continue in the coming months. The case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in sports regulation and the power of international arbitration in resolving high-stakes sporting disputes.