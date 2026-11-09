Case Western Receives $3.1 Million VA Grant for Spinal Cord Injury Device

Case Western Reserve University secured a $3.1 million grant to advance the iGSTIM system, a novel implantable device designed to prevent life-threatening pressure injuries in veterans with spinal cord injuries.

Case Western Reserve University has secured a significant $3.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to accelerate clinical trials for a groundbreaking medical device aimed at improving the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries. This funding supports the development of the iGSTIM System, a technology led by Professor Kath Bogie of the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, which aims to eliminate severe pressure injuries through automated muscle stimulation. The investment marks a critical transition from prototype development to rigorous testing, with the ultimate goal of providing a permanent, painless solution for a condition that currently threatens the health of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

iGSTIM System Clinical Trial Goals

The primary objective of this initiative is to translate the flexSTIM biomimetic stimulator into a fully implanted system capable of delivering regular, automated weight-shifting for patients with impaired mobility. Following the selection of the flexSTIM development for a Stage 2 Translational Development Award, the research team will now manufacture hundreds of devices to prepare for feasibility studies. These studies are designed to test the system's safety and efficacy in a clinical setting involving ten Veterans with spinal cord injuries, adhering strictly to guidelines set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The transition to these trials represents a major milestone in the journey to commercial availability and widespread clinical adoption of the technology.

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Developing the FlexSTIM Technology

The core innovation behind the iGSTIM System is the flexSTIM device, an implantable, battery-free stimulator that operates without the need for external wires or bulky equipment. Professor Kath Bogie, serving as a Research Career Scientist at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, developed the technology in partnership with the VA's Advanced Platform Technology Center. The device utilizes recent advances in flexible hybrid electronics and additive manufacturing to create a tiny, flexible unit that can be inserted through a one-inch incision during an outpatient procedure with local anesthesia. By delivering electrical stimulation to muscles such as the gluteal tissue, the system mimics the natural weight-shifting actions that able-bodied individuals perform approximately every 2.5 minutes, thereby maintaining tissue health without causing pain.

Addressing Critical Health Risks

Pressure injuries, commonly known as bedsores or ulcers, pose a severe and often life-threatening risk to the estimated 255,000 to 390,000 people in the United States living with spinal cord injuries. Because these injuries often result in limited mobility and paralysis, patients cannot feel discomfort or instinctively shift their weight, leading to tissue damage and compromised blood flow. The consequences of untreated pressure injuries can include bacterial infections and sepsis, with a global study released last year revealing that 37,000 individuals died from complications related to pressure injuries in 2021. The Veterans Health Administration has become a leader in addressing this crisis, providing lifetime care for approximately 42,000 military Veterans with spinal cord injuries and prioritizing research that directly impacts their long-term survival and quality of life.

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Collaborative Industry Partnerships

Professor Kath Bogie's team at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland VA Medical Center relies on a robust network of co-investigators and industry partners to bring the iGSTIM System to fruition. The academic research team includes Chris Zorman, Kristi Henzel, Janet Gbur, and Doug Shire, who contribute expertise in engineering and basic science to refine the device's functionality. To ensure the electronic components are robust and miniaturized, the team has collaborated with Sigenics Inc. CEO Phil Troyk, who is responsible for developing the specialized electronics for the flexSTIM stimulator. Additionally, Med-Ally CEO Raja Hitti is providing the specialized system hardware necessary to integrate the stimulator with industry-standard intramuscular electrodes, ensuring the final product is both durable and easy to use.

Advantages Over Existing Treatments

Current commercially available devices for managing pressure injuries suffer from significant limitations, either damaging the skin through surface electrodes or requiring major surgery to insert devices into large soft-tissue cushioning areas like the abdomen. The iGSTIM System offers a superior alternative by allowing for minimally invasive insertion that avoids the complications associated with more invasive surgical procedures. Once implanted, the device is controlled by an external remote, allowing patients to trigger muscle stimulation at will to relieve pressure and increase blood flow to the affected areas. This dual benefit of strengthening tissue and promoting circulation addresses the root causes of pressure injuries while offering a level of convenience and comfort that previous technologies could not provide. The upcoming feasibility studies will determine if the iGSTIM System can become a standard of care for spinal cord injury rehabilitation.