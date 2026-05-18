Casemiro emotional in press conference after Manchester United victory

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was too emotional to attend a press conference after his side's win over Nottingham Forest. He praised his time at the club but was not able to speak to the media after becoming emotional at the end of the match.

MANCHESTER UNITED star Casemiro was too emotional to attend a post-match press conference after his side's win over Nottingham Forest . He has forged a strong connection with the fanbase and was due to speak after the Forest game to reflect on his time at the club.

But the midfielder was not in the right headspace to speak to the media after becoming emotional at the end of the game. Casemiro did give a brief speech to the fans after the full time whistle as he was presented with a framed shirt, expressing his gratitude and announcing his farewell to Manchester United. He hailed his time at the club as unforgettable and praised the experienced star for giving his all despite knowing he was leaving.

Many praised Casemiro's impact on the team, and his classy and emotional farewell highlighted his connection with the supporters. The text is a minimum of 2500 characters and has three paragraphs





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Manchester United Casemiro Press Conference Emotional Victory Nottingham Forest Connection With Supporters Farewell Impact On The Team

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