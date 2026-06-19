Cases before Northern Ireland courts this past week

A round-up of cases heard before courts around Northern Ireland from June 15-19, including a man being remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer and three Moldovan nationals being handed suspended sentences for assisting unlawful immigration.

A man was remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer at a property in Northern Ireland . Three Moldovan nationals were handed suspended sentences for assisting unlawful immigration.

A legal settlement was reached in the case relating to the murder of the Reavey brothers in south Armagh in 1976. A Co Armagh man who alleged security force collusion in the murder of his three brothers is to receive £400,000 damages.

A man has been remanded in custody after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer causing her serious injuries following an incident at a property in Sean 'Carlo' Carlin, 46, challenged the Police Ombudsman's Office over claims it unlawfully rejected his grievances against officers involved in the questioning. A man charged in relation to a number of burglaries claimed he was trying to find somewhere to recharge his phone.

A TUV member has secured a hearing date for an appeal against her failed legal action over Belfast City Council procedures. A man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for domestic abuse and related charges





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Northern Ireland Court Cases Crime Assault Burglary

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