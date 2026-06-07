Cash-for-seats scandal deepens as Murrell embezzlement admission fuelling calls for inquiry

The SNP faces renewed pressure for a parliamentary inquiry after former CEO Peter Murrell admitted embezzling over £400,000, and allegations of an unregistered £50,000 cash donation in exchange for helping a businessman's relative become an MP. Alex Salmond's account of a phone call with the businessman adds to the scandal, with calls for an independent review from former minister Alex Neil.

The cash-for-seats allegation has intensified demands for a parliamentary inquiry after Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), admitted embezzling more than £400,000 from the party.

Murrell was also accused of accepting an unregistered £50,000 cash donation in return for helping a wealthy businessman's relative become an MP. Before his death, Alex Salmond revealed an extraordinary phone call in which the millionaire boasted he handed the cash to the ex-SNP CEO. In 2023, Salmond told the Sunday Mail how he was contacted by the businessman in the years after he had stood down as First Minister.

He told how "the gentleman was furious that he had given this cash to Peter", but at that time it had not resulted in a seat. At a subsequent Westminster election, the man's relative - who we are not naming - became an MP after being selected to stand in a safe SNP seat. Operation Branchform detectives were also passed two complaints that SNP chiefs accepted envelopes stuffed with cash from the businessman in exchange for influence.

No donations from the individual were ever registered with the Electoral Commission and it is unclear what became of any money which could have been handed over. Under electoral law, parties must declare donations above £500 - or face sanctions. Former SNP minister Alex Neil said: "I am aware of these allegations and they are further reason why John Swinney should instruct an independent review of this entire scandal.

If the SNP was accepting cash for political favours, then that is a very serious matter and we need to get to the bottom of how extensive this was and how it impacted party decision making and policy.

" Neil added: "Swinney has made a huge mistake in not personally instructing a review because there are many unanswered questions which both party members and all of the Scottish public deserve answers to. " He also suggested that Murrell might have pleaded guilty on the understanding that Nicola Sturgeon would not be pursued and whether embarrassing items were deleted from charges.

"I think Nicola has a moral duty to hand back any items that she was given as gifts from Peter to help recoup money that SNP members donated. If John Swinney does not initiate a review, there is a high likelihood Westminster will take the initiative and that could be more damaging for the party in the long run.

" In 2023, it was reported that a complaint sent to Police Scotland via Greater Manchester Police alleged thousands of pounds of donations were not registered by the SNP. A further letter sent directly to Police Scotland alleged a businessman handed "substantial donations" worth "tens of thousands" in white envelopes.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard earlier this month how Murrell used charge cards, bank transfers, and fake invoices to fund purchases including a motorhome, two cars, a robotic lawnmower, jewellery, and cosmetics between 2010 and 2022. Concerns about SNP finances initially centred on £667,000 of donations for a second independence referendum campaign. The cash was collected in two SNP online fundraisers after Sturgeon announced plans for a second referendum in March 2017.

The party insisted that the funds were "ring-fenced" for a referendum campaign, while Sturgeon said "every penny" would be used for that purpose. The Sunday Mail uncovered astonishing video footage leaked from within the party showing Sturgeon personally insisting SNP finances had never been stronger. At a meeting of the party's ruling body in March 2021, the former first minister warned her officials to be "very careful" about suggesting there were any problems with the accounts.

Murrell resigned as SNP CEO in 2023 after having to admit he lied to deny our exclusive report that 30,000 members had left his party. He stood down weeks after his now estranged wife Sturgeon also resigned as the police investigation into SNP accounts intensified. She was replaced as First Minister by Humza Yousaf, who told the BBC he thought Sturgeon looked "quite a broken woman".

He also said he was "gobsmacked" when SNP offices were raided by police in 2023, shortly after he had succeeded Sturgeon as party leader. In an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg programme, Sturgeon said that her estranged husband has never explained to her why he took party funds. She went on to speak of the "trauma" she has gone through. She said she was "serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit".

First Minister Swinney has rejected calls for a Holyrood inquiry into Murrell's crimes. He said a probe was not needed following a five-year "forensic" police investigation. An SNP spokesperson said: "There has been an extensive police investigation over several years during which every relevant aspect has been pored over by the authorities, and this has led to a guilty plea for the person responsible.

" Despite this, many continue to demand an independent review to fully uncover the extent of the scandal and restore public trust





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Scottish National Party Political Corruption Embezzlement Cash-For-Seats Police Investigation

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