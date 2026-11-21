Police arrested a teenager following a stabbing at Castle Towers shopping centre in Castle Hill, Sydney. Two high school students remain in hospital with serious injuries after the Friday afternoon attack.

Police have arrested two teenage boys following a violent stabbing incident at Castle Towers shopping centre in Castle Hill, located in Sydney's north-west. The attack occurred on Friday at approximately 3.30pm, targeting two sixteen-year-old high school students who were allegedly stabbed in the torso. Emergency responders treated the victims at the scene before transporting them to hospital, where Superintendent Naomi Moore stated that the pair are lucky to be alive given the severity of their injuries.

Core Details Of The Violent Stabbing Incident

The two sixteen-year-old victims suffered deep stab wounds to their torsos during the confrontation at the popular shopping centre. Ambulance crews provided immediate medical attention on-site before rushing the teenagers to a local hospital for critical care. Medical staff report that one of the boys remains in critical condition while the other is being treated for serious but stable injuries. The timing of the attack coincided with peak afternoon hours at the centre, leading to a chaotic scene that disrupted thousands of shoppers in the area.

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Investigators are working to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the violence. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspects to protect the identities of minors involved in the legal proceedings. The focus remains on the physical evidence collected at the scene and the testimonies of witnesses who were present during the stabbing. Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Arrests And Charges Against Suspects

A seventeen-year-old boy was arrested on Lascelles Street in Cecil Hills, located in Sydney's south-west, at approximately 2.20am on Saturday. This arrest was initially linked to an unrelated incident but became central to the Castle Hill stabbing investigation following further police inquiries. The teenager was taken to Liverpool Police Station where he was formally charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm related to the Castle Hill attack.

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Additionally, the seventeen-year-old suspect was charged with hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty. This second charge pertains to the separate incident in Cecil Hills where the arrest took place. The court has refused bail for the suspect, who is scheduled to appear before a children's court on Sunday. This legal proceeding will determine the next steps in the judicial process for the accused teenager.

A second sixteen-year-old boy was also arrested at Castle Hill Police Station at 4.45pm on Saturday. This arrest was made in connection with the stabbing incident as part of the comprehensive police response. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this second arrest are currently ongoing. Authorities have not yet confirmed any additional charges for this suspect at this stage of the investigation.

Official Statements And Witness Accounts

Superintendent Naomi Moore addressed the media regarding the severity of the injuries, emphasizing that the victims were very lucky to survive the attack. She stated explicitly that she would not try to lighten the gravity of the situation for the public or the families involved. Moore confirmed that both alleged victims attended local high schools in the Castle Hill area, providing context to their presence at the shopping centre.

Regarding the alleged offenders, Superintendent Moore noted that they were not students at schools in the local area. She declined to confirm whether the suspects were known to police previously, but clarified that the victims were not known to officers. This distinction suggests the incident may have been targeted or random rather than a pre-existing conflict between known parties. Police are working through a significant amount of evidence, including extensive CCTV footage and accounts from a large number of witnesses who saw the aftermath.

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One witness described the horrifying scene to investigators, noting that they were at the centre with their mother just near where the stabbing occurred. The witness reported seeing blood everywhere on the floor of the food court area. Footage captured in the aftermath shows pools of blood, indicating the severity of the wounds sustained by the teenagers. Police and security guards directed people away from the area immediately to secure the scene and provide space for emergency services.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps In Investigation

The investigation faces a delay as officers are still waiting to interview one of the injured teenagers. This waiting period means it may take some time before investigators can piece together the full circumstances of the incident. The inability to interview both victims immediately complicates the timeline reconstruction efforts. Police are relying heavily on the available physical evidence and third-party witness statements to build their case.

The security measures at Castle Towers shopping centre are being reviewed in light of the attack. The presence of blood in the food court area highlights the vulnerability of public spaces to sudden violence. Local residents and shoppers are likely to be concerned about safety in the area following these events. The upcoming appearance of the seventeen-year-old suspect in children's court will be a key moment in the legal process.

Families of the victims are dealing with the shock of the attack while their children recover from life-threatening injuries. The community is awaiting further updates from police as the investigation progresses. The outcome of the court hearings will determine the potential sentencing for the suspects. This case underscores the importance of vigilance and community awareness in preventing future violent incidents in public venues.