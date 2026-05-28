Castro's Daughter Refuses to Deny Justin Trudeau Paternity Rumors

Alina Fernandez, daughter of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, has reignited rumors that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is her half-brother. In an interview with NewsNation, Fernandez refused to deny the claims, stating only that Margaret Trudeau, Justin's mother, used to visit Cuba often. The rumors have persisted for years, with some pointing to physical similarities between the two men and Margaret Trudeau's admission of a relationship with Castro. However, fact-checkers maintain that there is no evidence to support the claims, as Margaret Trudeau did not visit Cuba until four years after Justin was born.

The paternity of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been the subject of speculation for years, with rumors suggesting that he is the son of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro .

Theories emerged after Castro's death in 2016, with some pointing to physical similarities between the two men. The rumors gained traction when Margaret Trudeau, Justin's mother, admitted to having a relationship with Castro, and later when Castro's eldest son left a suicide note referring to Justin as his half-brother.

However, fact-checkers maintain that there is no evidence to support these claims, as Margaret Trudeau did not visit Cuba and meet Castro until four years after Justin was born. In a recent interview with NewsNation, Alina Fernandez, Castro's daughter, refused to deny the rumors, saying only that Margaret Trudeau used to visit Cuba often. When asked if she planned to contact Justin Trudeau, Fernandez declined, stating that she would respect his decision to keep the matter private.

While Fernandez's responses may fuel further speculation, there is currently no concrete evidence to support the claim that Justin Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro. Justin Trudeau is the son of Pierre Trudeau, a former Canadian Prime Minister, and Margaret Sinclair, who divorced in 1984. Margaret Trudeau later admitted to having affairs with several high-profile individuals, including Castro.

The rumors about Justin Trudeau's paternity began in 2016 and resurfaced in 2018 after Castro's eldest son died by suicide, with some outlets reporting that he had left a note referring to Justin as his half-brother. Despite the lack of evidence, the rumors have persisted, with some political figures, such as former US President Donald Trump, entertaining the idea in his 2024 book, Save America





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Justin Trudeau Fidel Castro Paternity Rumors Alina Fernandez Margaret Trudeau

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