Casualty Star Amanda Mealing Opens Up About Cocaine-Fueled Crash and Bitter Divorce

Amanda Mealing, known for her role in Casualty, reveals the emotional turmoil behind her 2024 car crash, blaming a devastating divorce and personal tragedies for her actions. She details a difficult year, financial struggles, and a newfound sense of happiness.

Casualty star Amanda Mealing has publicly addressed the circumstances surrounding her car crash in January 2024, attributing her actions to the intense emotional distress caused by the breakdown of her nearly three-decade marriage.

The 59-year-old actress faced legal consequences and a decline in work opportunities after colliding with another vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. Her legal representation highlighted the stress of her divorce from screenwriter and film producer Richard Sainsbury, a marriage that spanned from 1998 until their separation last year, as a mitigating factor in the case.

Mealing described the preceding year as her 'worst ever,' exacerbated by the necessity of continuing to cohabitate with her estranged husband for several months after their split. Despite the financial hardship she now faces – admitting she 'doesn't have a pot to p**s in' – she expresses a newfound sense of happiness now that Sainsbury has moved out.

Mealing detailed the deeply painful nature of the divorce, accusing her ex-husband of 'monstrous' and 'narcissistic' behavior and describing the experience as filled with 'injustices.

' She revealed a lack of support from Sainsbury during the divorce proceedings, despite their continued shared living situation. The couple’s financial settlement is pending, involving jointly owned property including a historic series of brick barns undergoing renovation. Seeking respite from her marital troubles, Mealing temporarily relocated to London, staying with close friend and celebrity chef Andi Oliver, godmother to Oliver’s daughter, TV presenter Miquita Oliver.

The actress is now focusing on her well-being, surrounded by friends who have moved in with her and provide transportation, as she is currently banned from driving until mid-January 2027 following the crash which left a male nurse unconscious. The court hearing also revealed a recent diagnosis of blood cancer, following a previous battle with breast cancer.

Beyond the divorce, Mealing’s struggles were compounded by a series of personal losses, including the deaths of her father, a close friend, and her dog, all contributing to her turning to cocaine. She admitted to driving with cocaine in her system and without due care and attention. The collision involved a Skoda driven by Mark Le Sage, a theatre nurse who described Mealing’s vehicle as appearing ‘out of nowhere.

’ Despite the ordeal, Mealing expresses optimism for the future, stating she is 'happy now' and her health is improving. She shared a New Year’s message expressing gratitude for the support of her chosen family and friends, emphasizing the importance of both familial and chosen bonds. She is currently rebuilding her life, focusing on preserving her historic property and embracing a positive outlook





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