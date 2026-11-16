Cat Deeley Buys Out Patrick Kielty From Hampstead Home

Cat Deeley has purchased ex-husband Patrick Kielty's share of their £5million Hampstead property, concluding the asset division following their split after 12 years of marriage.

Land Registry documents have confirmed that Cat Deeley has purchased the remaining share of her former marital residence from ex-husband Patrick Kielty. The This Morning presenter acquired full ownership of the substantial north London property by securing a £3.4million loan to buy out Kielty entirely. This financial settlement finalizes the division of assets between the couple following their separation.

Property Acquisition And Financial Details

The Hampstead home, situated in a highly desirable area of London, was originally purchased in 2022 for £4.9million. Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty acquired the derelict 1950s structure with plans for a significant transformation. The property is now valued at £5million, indicating a modest appreciation in market value despite the structural changes.

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Following their separation, the former couple listed the estate with Savills estate agents. They initially reduced the asking price by £250,000 to attract buyers, setting the figure at £5million. However, the property was subsequently removed from the open market. The Land Registry records now show that Cat Deeley has successfully completed the purchase of Kielty's equity, making her the sole owner of the estate.

Renovation Scope And Structural Changes

Cat Deeley has been actively engaged in a massive renovation project to convert the original 1950s house into a modern family residence. She recently described the undertaking as a massive project that she approached with a mix of trepidation and determination. The former Celebrity Big Brother winner revealed that she enjoys challenges that make her feel slightly scared, viewing them as opportunities for growth.

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The renovation involves extensive structural work throughout the property. Plans include demolishing a mezzanine floor in the living room area to create a more open plan space. Additionally, the project features the creation of a grand entrance hall to improve the flow of the home. The bedroom extensions and terrace expansions are designed to maximize the living space for the family.

Cat has documented the progress of these works on social media, offering fans a candid look at the stresses and rewards of such a large-scale construction. She admitted to experiencing moments of shock during the process, particularly when reality clashed with initial expectations. The renovation has also been linked by sources to additional stress within her marriage prior to the final separation.

Co-Parenting Arrangements And Family Logistics

The separation between Cat Deeley, aged 50, and Patrick Kielty, aged 55, was announced in a joint statement in July last year. The couple had been married for 12 years before deciding to part ways. They now share a 50-50 co-parenting arrangement for their two sons, Milo, who is ten years old, and James, who is eight.

Cat Deeley has been open about the increased worries she experiences regarding her children since the split. She disclosed that she sometimes suffers from sleepless nights, spiraling into thoughts about their future happiness and relationships. Her primary focus remains ensuring that Milo and James find activities they love and maintain a stable, happy environment.

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To manage the logistical demands of raising two young boys while maintaining a busy television career, Cat relies on a strong support network. She praised her nanny, describing her as a brilliant right-hand woman who helps coordinate daily schedules. This team of professionals allows her to balance her professional commitments with her role as a single mother.

Relocation History And Future Outlook

The couple moved back to the United Kingdom from Los Angeles in 2020. This decision was driven by Cat Deeley's desire to be closer to her family and to ensure her sons received an education in the UK school system. The Hampstead property has since become the central hub for their family life in London.

Despite the end of their marriage, Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty maintain a cooperative relationship focused on their children's well-being. Cat emphasized that everyone involved is doing their best to navigate the new family dynamic. The successful acquisition of the home marks a significant step in establishing independent living arrangements for both parents.