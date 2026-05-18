Cat Deeley Moved to Tears as Woman Recounts Husband’s Execution Just Weeks After Wedding

This Morning host Cat Deeley was overwhelmed with emotion while interviewing a woman who witnessed her husband's execution just two weeks after their wedding. Tiana Krasniqi shared her heartbreaking story, detailing her fight against the death penalty and the moment she saw her family torn apart.

In a heart-wrenching segment on This Morning , Cat Deeley found herself struggling to keep composure as she spoke with Tiana Krasniqi, a London-based woman who witnessed her husband's execution by lethal injection just weeks after they were married.

The couple's tragic love story unfolded amidst a backdrop of legal battles and emotional turmoil. Tiana, now 31, first connected with James Broadnax in 2024 while researching racial disparities in the U.S. justice system. Their initial correspondence blossomed into a deep emotional bond, with the pair exchanging hundreds of emails and speaking for six to seven hours daily as their relationship intensified.

Despite the unconventional circumstances, they decided to wed after Tiana travelled to Houston to meet him in person for the first time in 2023. Their wedding on April 14th was marked by emotional vows and overwhelming sadness, as they were separated by a glass barrier and unable to touch. Both Tiana and James shed tears during the ceremony, aware that his execution loomed just two weeks away on April 30th.

In the days leading up to the procedure, Tiana led a frantic fight against the death penalty, gathering over 80,000 signatures and petitioning the Supreme Court. When the circumstances were denied and the day of execution arrived, Tiana described the harrowing experience of being ushered into a small room where she watched her husband through a window as he was strapped to a gurney with an IV inserted.

Struggling to process the surreal and grotesque reality before her, Tiana screamed in despair but found some comfort in exchanging final words with him, maintaining a sorrowful yet poignant connection until the very end. As the last moments of James’s life unfolded, the weight of the ordeal was heavy on Tiana’s shoulders as she could not fully fathom why she was being forced to witness such a painful and irreversible act.

The proceedings left an indelible mark on her as she watched the life leave the man she had fallen in love with. Upon James being pronounced dead, Tiana was finally permitted to hold him for the very first time, a bittersweet and devastating moment that underscored the heartbreaking nature of their relationship.

The emotional toll of these events left Cat visibly shaken, her voice breaking as she asked Tiana about the final moments of intimacy she was denied until that awful day. Despite the tragedy, Tiana showed remarkable resilience as she shared this deeply personal account with the world, shedding light on the brutal realities of capital punishment and the injustice she believes cost her husband his life





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