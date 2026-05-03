Cat Deeley Open to Dating Again After Split from Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley is reportedly ready to explore new relationships almost a year after announcing her divorce from Patrick Kielty, prioritizing a natural approach to dating and focusing on enjoying life with friends and family.

Television personality Cat Deeley is reportedly considering re-entering the dating scene, nearly a year after publicly announcing her separation from husband Patrick Kielty . The 49-year-old presenter of This Morning and Kielty revealed their decision to end their 13-year marriage in July 2025, emphasizing their continued commitment to co-parenting their two sons, Milo, nine, and James, seven.

Initial speculation about a rift arose when Deeley was absent from Kielty’s mother’s funeral in Ireland the previous March. However, sources now indicate that Deeley is embracing life and feeling prepared to explore new connections. According to The Sun, Deeley is 'living life to the fullest' surrounded by her close network of friends and family. While open to the possibility of dating, she is prioritizing a natural and unforced approach.

The source revealed that she is unlikely to utilize dating apps, though she hasn’t entirely dismissed platforms like Raya. Her preference leans towards organic encounters and the enjoyment of 'a bit of flirting, a bit of fun, without any pressure.

' Deeley and Kielty’s relationship began in 2002 while co-hosting the BBC talent show Fame Academy, but blossomed into romance a decade later. Their connection deepened when Kielty surprised Deeley with a trip from Belfast to Los Angeles, where she was hosting So You Think You Can Dance, for a celebratory brunch. They publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2012 and married in a private ceremony in Rome that September.

The couple resided in California for ten years before relocating to the UK, driven by Deeley’s desire to be closer to her family. Recently, Deeley returned to Los Angeles for a reunion with friends, a trip prompted in part by a deeply unsettling experience that contributed to their decision to leave the US. The family had previously experienced a frightening incident involving a mall shooting, which heightened Deeley’s anxieties about safety, particularly concerning her children’s future.

She recounted a harrowing experience where Kielty and their son Milo were forced to hide in a Shake Shack kitchen during a shooting at the Century City Mall. This event, coupled with broader concerns about gun violence, played a significant role in their decision to return to the UK. Deeley now co-hosts This Morning with Ben Shephard, following a period of change for the ITV show.

While navigating her personal life and professional commitments, she appears to be cautiously optimistic about the future and open to the possibility of finding love again, prioritizing a genuine connection and a relaxed approach to dating





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