Cat Isaac Found Alive After Brooklyn Building Collapse

Isaac the cat has been rescued alive from the rubble of a Brooklyn building collapse that killed eight people, reuniting with owner Zariah Coleman after four days.

Isaac the cat has been located alive within the debris of a collapsed residential building in Brooklyn, ending a harrowing search that gripped the New York City community. The feline was discovered on Sunday following the tragic structural failure on November 11 that claimed eight lives. This miraculous survival offers a moment of hope amidst the devastation that shook the Flatbush neighborhood.

Rescue Operation Saves Isaac From Rubble

Flatbush Cats Executive Director Will Zweigart entered the unstable structure with close coordination from the New York City Department of Buildings to locate the missing animal. Zweigart successfully extracted Isaac from his family's apartment, where the cat had been trapped for four days without access to food or water. The rescue team worked meticulously to ensure the animal's safety during the extraction process.

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Upon being removed from the rubble, Isaac was placed in a carrier and brought before his 13-year-old owner, Zariah Coleman. The reunion brought visible relief and joy to Coleman, who had been distraught since the building fell. Officials immediately transported the cat for a thorough medical examination to assess his condition after the extended period of entrapment.

Owner Plea And Community Response

Zariah Coleman had made a desperate public appeal on Friday during a press conference, begging rescuers to find her pet. She lived in a building adjacent to the three-story structure that collapsed around 4pm on November 11. After witnessing the damage and realizing Isaac was missing, her immediate instinct was to run under police tape to search for him personally.

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Coleman later explained that she feared what she might encounter in the wreckage, which prevented her from entering the site. Despite being told that individuals had already attempted to locate the cat, she remained persistent in her requests for help. Her emotional plea resonated deeply with residents and online users who were grappling with the personal losses from the disaster.

Veterinary Care And Official Statements

Isaac is currently receiving veterinary treatment at Flatbush Vet, a nonprofit clinic operated by Flatbush Cats. Medical professionals are monitoring his progress after his four-day ordeal without sustenance. The clinic has stated that doctors hope to release him back to his family within a few days, pending a successful recovery.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the rescue via the social media platform X, expressing gratitude for the efforts that led to the reunion. He highlighted the collaborative work involved in bringing Isaac and Coleman back together. The official handover is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Flatbush Veterinary Clinic.

Ongoing Investigation And Casualties

The building collapse resulted in eight fatalities, including two children, two construction workers, and four other adults. Additionally, four firefighters and 14 civilians sustained injuries during the incident. The structural failure also caused significant damage to the neighboring building, exposing apartments and leaving residents with extensive property damage.

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The cause of the collapse remains under investigation as authorities examine the excavation work at the adjoining construction site. The Brooklyn district attorney's office has launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disaster. Critics, including Coleman, have pointed to poorly managed circumstances as a potential factor in the tragedy that endangered numerous lives.