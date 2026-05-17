Catalan Grand Prix Analysis and Prediction

An analysis of the Catalan Grand Prix, including updates on rider standings, tyre choices, contract news, and the epic sprint duel between Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez.

Acosta back in the lead. The KTM rider gets his braking right this time out at Turn 1 and is ahead of Fernandez. Marquez is right behind the duo and this could be anyone's race.

Acosta makes a makes on Fernandez into Turn 1 but runs wide, allowing the Trackhouse rider to hold on to the position. The duo are eight tenths clear of Marquez. Big error for Bezzecchi at Turn 10. He goes straight on at the left-hander and drops to 12th behind Bagnaia.

We have a new race leader. Fernandez passes Acosta with ease into Turn 1 to hit the front. Behind, Marquez has repassed Martin for third. Acosta has stretched out a lead of almost eight tenths over Fernandez, who is now having to fend off second place from Marquez.

Zarco is still fifth and ahead of Martin. Martin made a brilliant launch from ninth on the grid to challenge Marquez for third, but made a mistake at Turn 10 and is now fighting with Zarco for fifth and sixth. And the Catalan Grand Prix is go! Only 21 riders line up on the grid following a late problem for Brad Binder.

Earlier this afternoon, Manuel Gonzales beat Celestino Vietti to victory in Moto2. Moto3 honours went to the talented Maximo Quiles. We are just waiting for info on tyre choices, but safe to say most would opt for the medium hard. There were a couple of significant contract news yesterday.

Trackhouse confirmed that Davide Brivio will leave the team at the end of the year ahead of his expected move to Honda. But, more importantly, Joan Mir revealed his decision to exit HRC after 2026, having been left upset with the way the manufacturer kept him in the dark about its future. We are just 10 minutes away from the formation lap. Who do you think will win the Catalan GP?

Let us know in the comments section. What can Aprilia achieve in the Catalan GP? That's a big question ahead of Sunday's race. Jorge Martin qualified ninth and Marco Bezzecchi could only manage 12th after both suffered crashes in qualifying.

The best Aprilia on the grid would be Raul Fernandez aboard the Trackhouse-entered RS-GP. However, to repeat his grand prix win in Barcelona, Alex Marquez will have to beat the in-form Pedro Acosta, who gave him a run for his money in Saturday's sprint. Just 0.04s separated the two riders at the chequered flag, the closest finish since the sprint format was introduced in 2023





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