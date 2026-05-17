Cate Blanchett shares her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and her retirement plans

Cate Blanchett, the two-time Oscar winning actress, discussed her experience with the #MeToo movement and her views on continuing to work in the film industry. She also expressed her gratitude for festival bosses who signed a pledge to increase representation in the industry.

Cate Blanchett , the two-time Oscar winning actress who has previously spoken about sexually harassed producer Harvey Weinstein , declared that the #MeToo movement had been 'killed very quickly' at the Cannes film festival.

She expressed her thoughts on the impact of the movement stating that it revealed a systemic layer of abuse in various industries. However, she also mentioned facing the same jokes and sexism on film sets. The actress also revealed her plans to continue working in films after revealing her retirement plans in April 2025





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Cate Blanchett #Metoo Movement Harvey Weinstein Film Sets Homogenous Workplace Increased Representation Domestic Violence Advocate Martha Stewart Change Development

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