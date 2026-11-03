Catherine Dodd's Vegan Brand Fears Bankruptcy Amid Toblerone Copyright Dispute

Catherine Dodd's Originals faces legal battle with Mondelez over O'bar shape, risking collapse due to costs. The vegan chocolate maker accuses the snack giant of bullying.

Catherine Dodd, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Horsham, is warning that her independent vegan chocolate company faces imminent collapse due to a costly legal battle with US multinational Mondelez International. The dispute centers on trademark infringement allegations regarding the shape of Dodd's O'bar chocolate range, which the consumer goods giant claims mimics the iconic pyramid design of its flagship brand, Toblerone. Dodd asserts that the financial burden of defending her business against the legal powerhouse could destroy the enterprise she built from scratch.

O'bar Shape Dispute Explained

Mondelez International is alleging that Catherine's Originals engaged in trademark infringement and passing off by replicating the protected intellectual property of Toblerone. The US snacks manufacturer, which owns the Kraft brand, states that it has a responsibility to safeguard its trademarks and initiated legal proceedings because it was unable to reach an out-of-court agreement with the smaller competitor. While Toblerone features a distinctive triangular prism shape with a mountain peak on the packaging, O'bar products are designed as traditional rectangular bars divided into segments. Each of these segments features a round semi-oval shape on the top, a design choice that the parent company argues constitutes a breach of its exclusive rights to the specific form of its product.

Also read Edible William and Catherine to star at Birmingham NEC cake show

Dodd Accuses Giant of Bullying

Catherine Dodd has firmly rejected the allegations, characterizing the lawsuit as an attempt by a wealthy corporation to bully a small independent business into submission. She told the Daily Mail that Kraft, the parent entity of Mondelez, is well aware that bringing a lawsuit against a company of their size places the entire Catherine's Originals operation at risk of failure. Dodd stated that the legal costs could wipe out the business entirely, describing the situation as frightening for a startup that has only recently gained traction. Despite the pressure, she emphasized that customers and new followers are rallying to their defense, and she has vowed not to capitulate to the demands of the multinational conglomerate.

Advertisement

From Home Kitchens to Factory Growth

The origins of Catherine's Originals date back to 2021, when Dodd, who became vegan at the age of 12, launched the company alongside her boyfriend Jamie Miller. Dissatisfied with the bland and uninspiring plant-based options available on the market, the couple initially produced chocolates by hand in rented kitchens. They wrapped up to 3,000 chocolates daily during the day and spent their evenings packaging them before launching at the Brighton Christmas Market in 2021. The positive reception encouraged them to invest their inheritance and life savings into the venture, leading to a move to a dedicated factory in West Sussex in 2023. This expansion allowed the team of ten to increase production capacity to wrapping 15,000 chocolate bars per day.

Future Viability and Market Position

As the legal proceedings continue, the immediate consequence for Catherine's Originals is severe financial strain that threatens its operational continuity. Dodd remains focused on her long-term vision of creating an immersive chocolate shop that is colorful and playful, aiming to be the global go-to brand for dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate consumers. However, the uncertainty surrounding the lawsuit means the company must navigate the high costs of intellectual property defense without compromising the quality of its plant-based products or losing the momentum it has gained since its humble beginnings at local markets.