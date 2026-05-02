Catherine O'Hara to Appear Posthumously in Martin Short's Netflix Documentary

A previously taped interview with Catherine O'Hara praising Martin Short will be featured in the upcoming Netflix documentary 'Marty, Life Is Short,' offering a touching tribute to the late actress and a glimpse into the comedian's life and career.

Catherine O'Hara will be seen in a posthumous appearance in the upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Marty, Life Is Short,' a biographical look at the life and career of comedian Martin Short .

The documentary features previously recorded footage of O'Hara, including a touching tribute where she praises Short's improvisational skills, stating, 'I feel like he could improvise to eternity. Couldn't he?

' This appearance comes after O'Hara's passing in January at the age of 71, due to a pulmonary embolism following a battle with rectal cancer. The trailer released on Friday showcases a vibrant Martin Short spanning five decades of comedy, interweaving his professional achievements with deeply personal reflections on loss and resilience. The documentary isn't solely focused on Short's comedic triumphs.

It delves into the significant hardships he has faced throughout his life, including the early loss of his brother David at age 12, the passing of his parents in his late teens, and the heartbreaking death of his wife, Nancy Dolman, to ovarian cancer when he was 60. The trailer poignantly displays images of his loved ones as Short reflects on life's unpredictable nature, stating, 'In life, sometimes you hit a green light. And sometimes, for no reason, it's red.

’ The film also includes touching moments of Short with his children, including his late daughter Katherine, and highlights the profound impact of fatherhood on his life. Fellow comedians and friends, such as Steve Martin and Eugene Levy, offer insights into Short’s exceptional talent and unwavering spirit.

'Marty, Life Is Short,' directed by Lawrence Kasdan, promises a comprehensive and emotional portrait of the beloved comedian. The trailer features a playful clip of O'Hara and Short from years past, with Short enthusiastically exclaiming, 'I love you in Home Alone! You were wonderful!

' while O'Hara laughs. It also includes a vintage photograph of the pair alongside their 'SCTV' (Second City Television) co-stars. The documentary is filled with anecdotes from a star-studded cast of colleagues and friends, including Tom Hanks, who describes Short as operating 'at the speed of joy.

' The film is set to premiere on May 12th, offering viewers a glimpse into the life of a comedic icon and a heartfelt tribute to those he has loved and lost. The documentary is a testament to Short’s enduring legacy and his ability to find humor even in the face of profound sorrow





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