A new BBC documentary details Catherine Princess of Wales completing the Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours. The film highlights her emotional journey through cancer treatment and remission.

Princess Catherine completed the grueling Three Peaks Challenge in just 24 hours, scaling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon. This physical feat is the central focus of a new documentary that chronicles her recovery from cancer treatment. The film provides rare insight into her resilience and openness regarding her health journey.

Physical Feat Marks Cancer Recovery Milestone

Princess Catherine climbed Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Britain at 4413ft, followed by Scafell Pike in England at 3029ft, and Snowdon in Wales at 3560ft. She covered a total of 23 miles and ascended more than 10,000 feet. The challenge also required 460 miles of driving between the mountains. She completed the event in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where she received her medical care.

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The documentary reveals that Princess Catherine undertook this strenuous activity shortly after finishing chemotherapy. Princess Catherine, age 44, was diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in 2024. She underwent chemotherapy and completed her treatment in September of that same year. In January 2025, she publicly announced that the cancer was in remission. The film uses this athletic achievement as a symbolic replacement for the traditional bell-ringing ceremony often used by patients to celebrate the end of their treatment.

Emotional Reflections on Diagnosis and Healing

Princess Catherine speaks candidly about how the disease affected her physically and emotionally. She stated that cancer changes the body and shifts a deeper part of the person. She described healing as a journey that requires reconnecting with things once known. She emphasized finding hope and joy alongside uncertainty. She noted that life's challenges are not meant to be carried alone.

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Her brother, James, highlighted the significance of the climb. He reminded her that she did not have the chance to ring a bell at a hospital to mark her treatment. He suggested that this mountain challenge served as her personal ringing of the bell. Princess Catherine clearly agreed with this sentiment. The film aims to offer strength and hope to others facing serious illness.

Palace Goals for Holistic Cancer Care Access

Palace sources described the film as deeply personal. The production team had exceptional access to Princess Catherine during her filming. The documentary intends to transform access to holistic cancer care. This care supports wellbeing, resilience, and quality of life during and after diagnosis. The type and stage of her illness were never disclosed publicly. The film will broadcast on BBC1 on Advent Sunday.

During the climb, Princess Catherine encountered volunteers participating in the same challenge. This included an 11-year-old named Ted Haslam who participated in a wheelchair. Princess Catherine spoke warmly to the group. She joked about the weather and praised their determination. She expressed respect for their effort to reach the second peak.

The clips show Princess Catherine in high spirits despite the gloomy slopes. She was seen striding up scree slopes with walking poles. She also enjoyed the gentler, sunlit slopes below the peaks. She wore a T-shirt and shorts during parts of the climb. Her husband and children greeted her with hugs and kisses at the finish line. The Princess showed no entourage or heavy security during the event.