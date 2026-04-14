Catherine Tyldesley Sizzles in Swimsuit During Family Getaway to Barcelona

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley showcases her incredible figure in a black swimsuit during a family weekend in Barcelona, sharing intimate moments with her husband and children. She also discusses her return to the soap opera, the importance of character-driven storylines and her views on beauty standards.

Catherine Tyldesley , known for her role in Coronation Street , recently shared stunning Instagram snaps from a family weekend in Barcelona . The actress, 42, showcased her incredible figure in a daring, plunging black swimsuit, posing alongside her shirtless husband, Tom Pitfield, a personal trainer. The couple appeared more in love than ever, basking in the sun and enjoying quality time with their two children, Alfie, 10, and Iris, four.

This getaway offered a rare glimpse into the personal life of the soap star, who balances a busy acting career with family responsibilities. The weekend in Barcelona was a much-needed break from the demands of filming, as the actress prepared to return to the set of Coronation Street, fondly known as the Cobbles. Tyldesley's return to Coronation Street in October 2025, reprising her role as Eva Price after an eight-year hiatus, has been a significant event for the show and its fans.

Following her comeback, Tyldesley revealed that the show's producers are striving to restore the program to its former glory, focusing on traditional storylines and strong character development. This shift in focus is a response to declining ratings and a demand from viewers for a return to the show's classic style. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail in November, Tyldesley highlighted how viewers have been longing for character-driven narratives, particularly those centered around compelling female characters.

She praised producer Kate Brooks for her dedication to capturing the 'old school Corrie feeling,' which played a major role in Tyldesley's decision to return. The actress reminisced about iconic Rovers landladies like Bet Lynch and Vera Duckworth, suggesting that her character, Eva Price, might follow in their footsteps. She added that while it's important to adapt to modern times, it's equally important to cater to the audience's preferences for character-led stories, which she feels the show is now successfully doing.

Beyond her professional life, Tyldesley has been candid about personal experiences, including a past audition where a director made a fat-shaming comment. This remark, she shared on the AgeLess podcast, had a lasting impact. The actress has also been open about her health and fitness journey, having lost eight stone through a dedicated regime.

She has spoken about overcoming the pressures of beauty standards, expressing a desire for stamina and strength to be present for her children. In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Tyldesley reflected on her past struggles with crash diets and the pressure to conform to certain beauty ideals. Now, older and wiser, she emphasizes the importance of respecting her body and understanding its needs.

The combination of her professional commitments, personal health journey, and family life paints a picture of a resilient and multifaceted woman. The actress's recent social media posts, like the Barcelona snapshots, provide fans with glimpses into her life outside of the spotlight, showing a woman dedicated to both her career and her family's well-being.





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