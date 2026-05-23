Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega Attend Event Promoting Netflix Series

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega attended an event promoting their smash hit Netflix series Wednesday in LA on Friday. Catherine, who plays Jenna's onscreen mum Morticia Addams, wore a figure-hugging red dress with ruched detailing and a floral corsage at the neck. Jenna, who leads the cast as Wednesday Addams, flashed her toned abs in a grey suit with a revealing bustier.

Catherine Zeta-Jones joined co-star Jenna Ortega at an event promoting their smash hit Netflix series Wednesday in LA on Friday . The Welsh Oscar winner, 56, was the epitome of chic in a figure-hugging red dress which boasted ruched detailing and a floral corsage at the neck.

Catherine, who plays Jenna's onscreen mum Morticia Addams in the show, draped a stylish black blazer over her shoulders and slipped her feet into pointed heels. She accentuated her timeless features with glamorous make-up and let her brunette locks tumble down her shoulders in loose waves.

Meanwhile Jenna, 23, who leads the cast as Wednesday Addams, flashed her toned abs in a fashion forward grey suit. It boasted a cropped blazer and tailored trousers which she teamed with a revealing beige lace up bustier while posing on the red carpet





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