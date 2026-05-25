Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Are 'So Proud' of Daughter Carys as She Prepares for Professional Stage Debut

Carys will lead the cast in a production of Anton Chekhov's classic play The Seagull when the show opens next month in New York. She will play the role of Nina, a fame-hungry aspiring actress who becomes entangled in a love triangle.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are 'so proud' of daughter Carys after she prepares for professional stage debut, Daily Mail can reveal. The 23-year-old will lead the cast in a production of Anton Chekhov 's classic play The Seagull when the show opens next month in New York.

Carys will star as Nina, a fame-hungry aspiring actress who becomes entangled in a love triangle, a role that has been portrayed previously by the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emilia Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Natalie Portman and a young Dame Helen Mirren, The Seagull is one of Chekhov's most celebrated works and tells the story of a group of artists and their romantic entanglements at a Russian country estate. Carys is a graduate of Brown University, who studied film and international relations, and will star alongside fellow Brown graduate Sarah Yannic and Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin, a friend and co-founder of the production company Solid Flesh.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has previously spoken about her children's passion for the arts and admission that they would suggest a different career, but they have pursued their passion relentlessly, Catherine has also made public display of support by liking a poster of the play on Instagram. Earlier this month, Carys also revealed she was producing a new play at 'one of Off-Broadway leading theater houses', she put out an open call for script submissions on social media.

The Welsh star has also made a public display of support by liking a poster of the play - which will have a limited one-week run at St Lydia's Theatre in Brooklyn - on Instagram. Casting was announced by the production company Solid Flesh, the theatre group founded by Carys' friend Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin, who acted in the 2022 Netflix comedy film Metal Lords. Both Carys' Oscar-winning parents began their illustrious career on the stage before transitioning to film.

Catherine was cast as one of the orphan girls in the original West End production of Annie at just nine years old, and became a national tap-dancing champion in her early teens. Casting will include fellow Brown graduate Sarah Yannic and Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin. Casting rounds out the cast with our Irina Arkadina and Konstantin





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Carys Zeta-Jones The Seagull Anton Chekhov Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael Douglas Broadway Theater Performing Arts Family Pride

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