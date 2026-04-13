Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Slash Price of New York Mansion by $2.25 Million

The acting duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have reduced the asking price of their New York mansion after failing to secure a sale at the original price. The property, a historic riverfront home, now lists for $9.75 million.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have reportedly reduced the asking price of their New York mansion by a significant $2.25 million. The couple, known for their prominent careers in acting, initially listed their expansive riverfront property for $12 million. The home, a historic structure dating back to the 1920s, boasts a generous layout with eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a swimming pool, offering ample space and luxurious amenities.

The property, located in the tranquil village of Irvington, New York, provides a serene retreat while remaining conveniently close to the bustling city of New York, approximately 20 miles away. The 12,000-square-foot residence features a 100-foot back terrace overlooking the river, offering an ideal setting for outdoor entertainment, especially during warmer months. The house is designed in the classic Georgian style, incorporating an elegant brick and stone exterior and a grand entrance marked by white columns.

Public records show that Zeta-Jones acquired the property in 2019 for $4.5 million, potentially yielding a considerable profit of $3.25 million even after the price reduction, according to current market figures. The decision to adjust the asking price to $9.75 million follows an initial period of unsuccessful attempts to secure a buyer at the original valuation. The couple appears to be motivated by changes in their lifestyle, including their children having moved out of the home.

David Turner, a realtor from Compass, had previously noted that the couple modernized the home with various renovations, while being careful to preserve the original historical character. In statements to the Wall Street Journal, Catherine Zeta-Jones mentioned that they were seeking to spend more time in other locations. The couple’s children are Dylan, 25, and Carys, 23. Michael Douglas also has an older son, Cameron Douglas, 47, from his first marriage.

Zeta-Jones shared a statement reflecting on the happy memories they had created in the home. She indicated that this change in price reflects their transition and their plans to spend more time abroad in Europe and Bermuda. The mansion's history includes notable connections to the past. According to the book Irvington (Then And Now) by Anne Marie Leone and Judith Doolin Spikes, the land once belonged to the Matthiessen family, known for their sugar merchant business.

Conrad Matthiessen, in 1902, acquired a neighboring estate that had belonged to Charles Lewis Tiffany, the founder of the well-known jewelry company Tiffany & Co. The current property of Douglas and Zeta-Jones was later created from the larger estates once held by these prominent families. The estate is also recognized for its generous grounds, including a substantial lawn extending approximately 130 feet from the house to the river, offering privacy and scenic views.

The property, featuring a circular driveway, further enhances its allure, providing both convenience and a sophisticated entrance for visitors. The decision to sell the house may be partly due to increasing focus on work commitments and less time for the family to spend at the residence, thus indicating a natural progression in their family circumstances.





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Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Slash Price on New York MansionCatherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have reduced the asking price of their New York mansion by $2.25 million, now listed at $9.75 million. The couple is seeking to spend more time in Europe and Bermuda. The 1920s riverfront home in Irvington, NY, boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a rich history, with the land previously owned by the Matthiessen family.

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