Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Slash Price on New York Mansion

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have reduced the asking price of their New York mansion by $2.25 million, now listed at $9.75 million. The couple is seeking to spend more time in Europe and Bermuda. The 1920s riverfront home in Irvington, NY, boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a rich history, with the land previously owned by the Matthiessen family.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have significantly reduced the asking price of their luxurious New York mansion. The power couple, known for their acting careers, have adjusted the price of their riverfront property in Irvington , New York, by a substantial $2.25 million, now listing it for $9.75 million. The sprawling home, originally listed at $12 million, was first put on the market in 2024.

This adjustment reflects a strategic move in the real estate market, potentially signaling a desire to expedite the sale of the property. The mansion, a grand residence with a rich history, offers a glimpse into the lifestyle of Hollywood's elite, featuring eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and expansive outdoor spaces. Public records indicate that Zeta-Jones acquired the property in 2019 for $4.5 million, meaning that even at the reduced price, the couple stands to make a profit of around $3.25 million, demonstrating their shrewd investment acumen. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas for comments, however, there has been no official statement from the couple. The Irvington estate, spanning 12,000 square feet, boasts a prime location just 20 miles outside of New York City, offering both privacy and proximity to the vibrant city life. The property includes approximately 130 feet of river frontage, providing breathtaking views and a serene environment. The house itself, built in the 1920s in a classic Georgian style, showcases an elegant brick and stone exterior, further enhanced by a series of white columns at the grand entrance. The home's amenities include a 100-foot back terrace overlooking the river, perfect for entertaining during warmer months. The couple reportedly modernized the home with considerable renovations, while still taking care to maintain the mansion's historical character, according to realtor David Turner of Compass. The decision to sell the home comes as the couple's children have become adults and moved out. Zeta-Jones shared that she and her husband are seeking to spend more time elsewhere. In a statement, Catherine Zeta-Jones expressed her fondness for the Irvington home, reflecting on the many happy memories shared there by the family. She cited her acting commitments in Europe and the couple's plans to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe as key reasons for the sale. The home's history adds another layer of intrigue. The land was once owned by the Matthiessen family, known for their sugar merchant business, with the current property being carved out of the larger estate once owned by Charles Lewis Tiffany, the founder of the iconic jewelry company Tiffany & Co. The sale of this iconic property and the price reduction signals shifts in the lives of the famous actors and underscores the ever-changing landscape of the luxury real estate market. The house provides a glimpse into the lives of Hollywood royalty and their investments in real estate





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