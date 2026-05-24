Catherine Zeta-Jones Delivers Glamorous Red Carpet Moment in 'Wednesday' Reunion

The actress delivered a striking red carpet moment at the FYSEE event in Los Angeles, where she was one of the stars to attend the reunion with the Wednesday cast and crew. She wore a dramatic red gown, ruched detailing, and highlighted with a dramatic floral neckline, completed with sparkling diamond rings and elegant black heels. She wore her blunt long, brown hair and opted for a soft, glamorous makeup.

The actress turned heads in a dramatic red gown as she reunited with Jenna Ortega and the cast of Wednesday at Netflix's star-studded FYSEE event in Los Angeles.

'Catherine, who portrays Morticia Addams in the Netflix series, joined the cast and creators of the critically acclaimed show ahead of Emmy season. She commanded attention in a striking figure-hugging red gown featuring ruched detailing throughout the body and a dramatic floral accent at the neckline. She layered the bold look with an oversized black blazer draped elegantly over her shoulders and completed the ensemble with pointed black heels and sparkling diamond rings.

The actress wore her long brunette hair in loose waves parted down the centre while opting for glamorous makeup featuring smoky eyes, bronzed skin and a soft nude lip





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Catherine Zeta-Jones Jenna Ortega Wednesday FYSEE Emmy Season

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Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega Attend Event Promoting Netflix SeriesCatherine Zeta-Jones and Jenna Ortega attended an event promoting their smash hit Netflix series Wednesday in LA on Friday. Catherine, who plays Jenna's onscreen mum Morticia Addams, wore a figure-hugging red dress with ruched detailing and a floral corsage at the neck. Jenna, who leads the cast as Wednesday Addams, flashed her toned abs in a grey suit with a revealing bustier.

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