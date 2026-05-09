Catherine Zeta-Jones Purchases Multi-Million-Pound Penthouse Apartment in Rome for Michael Douglas

The actress, 56, has purchased a multi-million-pound penthouse apartment in Rome for her husband, which he saw for the first time last week. The lavish property sits inside a prestigious historic palazzo near the ancient Piazza Navona, with stunning views across the city towards St Peter's Basilica.

They fell in love in the South of France, married in one of Manhattan's most lavish weddings and have spent 25 years building a globe-spanning property empire.

But now Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones appear to have found their most romantic address yet. The actress, 56, has purchased a multi-million-pound penthouse apartment in Rome for her husband, which he saw for the first time last week. The lavish property sits inside a prestigious historic palazzo near the ancient Piazza Navona, with stunning views across the city towards St Peter's Basilica.

Ms Zeta-Jones has reportedly been renovating the property since she first viewed it in November and has spent millions on artwork. And this week the Oscar-winning pair were spotted visiting the apartment together. Douglas, 81, is currently in the Eternal City shooting upcoming film White Lies, alongside Oppenheimer's Josh Hartnett.

The couple attempted to go unnoticed in baseball caps and sunglasses, with the Welsh actress wearing a £20 cap from the 2024 Paris Olympics, which she paired with a £3,900 Chanel bumbag. After inspecting the property on Wednesday, they later dined at San Marco restaurant, both enjoying spaghetti. The purchase marks the latest addition to the couple's already globe-spanning property empire.

Over the course of their 25-year marriage, the actors have amassed an impressive portfolio of homes across New York, Bermuda, Spain and Canada. The glamorous duo first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998, before marrying at a star-studded ceremony at New York's Plaza Hotel in November 2000. They are parents to son Dylan, 25, and 23-year-old daughter Carys





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Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones Rome Penthouse Apartment Historic Palazzo Piazza Navona St Peter's Basilica Spaghetti Baseball Caps Sunglasses Paris Olympics Chanel San Marco Restaurant

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