Cathy Ames: A Multigenerational Saga of Good and Evil

This new miniseries, based on the 1952 John Steinbeck novel, explores the story of the Trask family, with a focus on their antiheroine Cathy Ames, played by Pugh. The series delves into the question of whether people are born good or evil, and how choices shape our destinies.

And boy, does it look epic. Based on the 1952 John Steinbeck novel, this new seven-episode interpretation of the classic novel will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, but with new attention shifted to its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames , played by Pugh .

Interestingly, it was her grandfather, Elia Kazan, who directed the 1955 movie of the book, so it’s unsurprising that the tale caught her attention, albeit quite the gear change from her previous projects. Coming to Netflix this autumn, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming miniseries, including a look at the first teaser trailer.

Steinbeck’s novel is a retelling of the biblical story of Cain and Abel, a story that centres around the very human question: are people born good or evil, or do they choose these paths? As the series’ promotional poster states: ‘You are what you choose. ’ It follows multiple generations of two families – the Trasks and the Hamiltons – living in the Salinas Valley in California before, during and after the turn of the 20th century.

Central to the story are Cal and Aron Trask, twin brothers who mirror the characters of Cain and Abel – Cal is complex, rebellious and struggles with inherited darkness, while Aron is idealistic and ‘pure’. Their mother, Cathy Ames – whose life is intertwined with the lives of generations of men from the Trask family – poses as the story’s main antagonist.

Without giving too much away, she serves as a representation of moral absence, or the idea of ‘evil without conscience’. But, as Pugh says in the trailer: ‘When I was a little girl, I imagined that I could grow smaller. So small that the bad things couldn’t find me, and I could disappear. Because the world is so full of evil.

’ With this new adaptation exploring Cathy’s decisions and motivations in much more detail, will we discover there is more to this supposedly through-and-through ‘evil’ character? It’s a gripping premise, which is backed up by the release of the first teaser trailer, which hints that this series could see Pugh at her most captivating.

Watch it below and see for yourself…As mentioned, Pugh is taking the lead role of Cathy, alongside Tracy Letts as Cyrus Trask, Martha Plimpton as Faye, Ciarán Hinds as Samuel Hamilton, Joseph Zada as Cal Trask, Joe Anders as Aron Trask, Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask, Mike Faist as Charles Trask and Hoon Lee as Lee. All that Netflix has revealed for now is that the series is coming to screens in autumn 2026, but no official release date has been announced just yet.

With its dark themes and gripping character arcs, it looks like perfect autumnal viewing that ‘Beth is intense – why do women have to apologise for that? ’ Kelly Reilly on coming back for Yellowstone spin-off Dutton RanchSign up to our Stylist Daily newsletter: the latest news and must-read features so you don’t miss out on the conversation. By signing up you agree to occasionally receive offers and promotions from Stylist.

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Miniseries John Steinbeck Cathy Ames Salinas Valley California Cain And Abel Good And Evil Choices Netflix Pugh Elia Kazan Cyrus Trask Faye Samuel Hamilton Cal Trask Aron Trask Adam Trask Lee

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