Catriona Gourlay Reveals the Complex Bond with Amy Winehouse and the Devastating Fallout with Mitch Winehouse

Catriona Gourlay opens up about her multifaceted relationship with Amy Winehouse, the emotional toll of preparing her friend's body for burial, and the devastating legal battle with Mitch Winehouse that left her financially and emotionally shattered.

The bond between Catriona Gourlay and Amy Winehouse transcended the typical definition of friendship. While terms like 'best friend' or 'companion' fall short of capturing the depth of their connection, Catriona describes it as 'multifaceted,' a word that barely scratches the surface of the trust, love, and intimacy they shared.

Their relationship began long before Amy achieved fame, and it endured until the very end, extending even beyond her tragic death in 2011 at the age of 27. Catriona, now 43, was the one who helped prepare Amy’s body for burial, a task she undertook with immense care and grief. She was also the last person to share Amy’s bed just days before her passing, a detail that underscores the closeness of their bond.

The emotional toll of these memories is evident as Catriona recalls the final moments with Amy, including liaising with her hairdresser to ensure her appearance was perfect for her coffin.

'I was so conscious that I didn’t want anyone else touching her,' she says, her voice filled with sorrow. 'Also, if her hair wasn’t massive, we would have been haunted for the rest of our days. ' In the aftermath of Amy’s funeral, Catriona found solace in her relationship with Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, who became a father figure to her. Mitch, in turn, saw Catriona as a daughter, a bond that was deeply meaningful to both of them.

However, this relationship was shattered when Mitch launched a High Court action against Catriona and another close friend of Amy’s, Naomi Parry, after they sold some items that Amy had given them. The legal battle, which lasted over four years, accused Catriona and Naomi of 'deliberately concealing' the sales and demanded that the proceeds be returned to Amy’s estate. The court case took a devastating toll on Catriona, who sold the items to raise money for IVF treatment.

The stress of the legal battle led to the loss of her university job in Brighton, forced her to abandon her IVF dreams, and left her facing bankruptcy.

'I suffer from anxiety and this was my worst nightmare,' she confesses. 'The whole point of doing the auction was so I could have IVF. I never would have parted with anything so precious to me otherwise.

' Catriona’s health scare in 2020 had raised concerns about her fertility, prompting her to pursue IVF treatment. However, the mounting stress of the legal action, which began in 2021, forced her to withdraw from the process. Now, she feels it is too late to realize her dream of becoming a mother.

'I will never be a mum,' she says, her voice heavy with despair. 'There is nothing in the world that can compensate me for that. ' The financial gains from the auction were minimal compared to the emotional damage inflicted. Despite reports suggesting that the contested auctions in the US made £2.4 million, Catriona clarifies that she only made £153,000 from the auction before tax.

Most of her items sold for just a few hundred dollars. The emotional damage, however, is immeasurable. Catriona reflects on the pain of hearing Mitch, her once beloved father figure, testify in court that he loved her and saw her as a daughter.

'That was one of the worst moments,' she says. 'How can you say that to someone across a courtroom knowing what you’d done to them? He also winked at Naomi, which was wild.

' Now, Catriona wishes she had never sold Amy’s dresses, but she explains that the items were in storage and needed proper care. 'I didn’t want to sell my collection, but these were things Amy handed to me that were being stored in a trunk on my mother’s landing in Wiltshire. They needed looking after and they needed insuring. I wish I hadn’t done it now.

It’s ruined my life.

' Catriona’s account of her relationship with Amy, shared in full for the first time, offers a poignant and illuminating glimpse into the complex and deeply personal bond they shared





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