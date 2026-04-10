Cautious Optimism: Americans Skeptical of Trump's Iran Ceasefire

Public opinion is divided on the recently announced ceasefire between the US and Iran. While Americans express relief at the prospect of de-escalation, concerns about the deal's longevity and economic ramifications temper their enthusiasm.

Americans are cautiously welcoming the fragile ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump with Iran , though widespread skepticism persists regarding its long-term viability. The President, after making strong statements about potentially devastating actions, announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran , paving the way for further diplomatic discussions with the Iran ian regime. These talks are scheduled to take place at a summit in Pakistan on Friday, to be led by Vice President JD Vance.

A recent poll conducted by Daily Mail/JL Partners reveals a mixed but generally relieved sentiment among American voters regarding the President's decision to pursue a diplomatic path rather than escalating the conflict. The poll data illustrates that the dominant emotional response is one of 'relieved,' suggesting a war-weary public's positive reaction to a potential end to hostilities. However, this sense of relief is tempered by considerable doubts about the ceasefire's endurance. The public’s reaction highlights the complex interplay of hope for peace and the realistic assessment of a delicate situation. \ The Daily Mail/JL Partners poll paints a picture of a nation cautiously optimistic yet wary of the potential pitfalls of the deal. The survey indicates that 33 percent of voters consider the agreement a positive outcome for the United States, in comparison to 18 percent who view it negatively. A significant 28 percent of respondents expressed neutral feelings, and 20 percent remained uncertain, reflecting the public's nuanced response. While relief is the prevalent emotional state, the data also uncovers reservations regarding the deal's sustainability. Only a quarter of Americans believe the ceasefire will likely hold, with only 7 percent expressing full confidence in its longevity. The deal’s economic facets are also under public scrutiny, especially Iran’s decision to impose a fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Before the President’s actions, the strait, a crucial waterway for global oil transit, was open and accessible. This move has generated significant debate and underscores the economic implications of the agreement. The majority, 54 percent, anticipate that the agreement will probably or certainly fail, pointing to considerable apprehension about Iran’s motives and the strength of the terms laid out. \Despite the prevailing skepticism, a considerable segment of the American public supports preserving the ceasefire, even if it means accepting Iran’s economic conditions. 43 percent of voters believe the US should accept the fee to maintain the ceasefire, while 32 percent oppose it, and 25 percent remain undecided. The Iranian proposal, described by Trump as 'a workable basis on which to negotiate,' outlines a ten-point plan allowing Iran to maintain control over the Strait, albeit with a provision allowing countries not posing a military threat to pass through. Following the launch of Operation Epic Fury, Trump’s approval ratings experienced a decline to the lowest points of his second term. This drop appears partially driven by increasing gasoline prices, which reached $4.10 per gallon nationally following the closure of the Strait. This economic factor has further complicated the public’s perception of the ceasefire and its potential consequences, reflecting the multifaceted challenges the agreement presents. The public is carefully watching how the situation will develop, assessing the long-term impacts of the deal on the nation’s economy, security and international standing





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