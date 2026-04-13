Cavan Coach Diarmuid Scullion Eyes Monaghan Clash in Ulster Championship

Cavan coach Diarmuid Scullion anticipates a tough battle against Monaghan in the Ulster Championship quarter-final, drawing on his experience and insights to guide the team. This article looks ahead to the match, examines the rivalry between the two teams and highlights the coach’s background and ambitions.

Diarmuid Scullion , Cavan 's coach, is looking forward to the Ulster Championship quarter-final match against Monaghan , hoping his insights on the championship will prove accurate this weekend. The Breffnimen are preparing for their 2026 campaign with a match in Clones against rivals Monaghan . Cavan managed to hold onto their Division Two status, despite a loss to Scullion’s home county, Derry, in the final round. Monaghan , on the other hand, was relegated from the top flight, adding another layer of intensity to the upcoming encounter.

Speaking at the Ulster SFC launch in Fermanagh last month, Scullion highlighted how league form often takes a backseat when it comes to championship matches. He mentioned their recent league game against Derry, where they lost by four points, yet felt they performed strongly in parts. This illustrates the unpredictable nature of the Ulster Championship, where each match demands a singular focus. Scullion emphasizes that they are taking the championship one game at a time, specifically concentrating on their upcoming match against Monaghan in Clones. The rivalry between Cavan and Monaghan is well-known and deep-rooted, and Scullion recognizes that his team will need to perform at their peak to secure a positive outcome. He commends the unwavering spirit within the Cavan squad, emphasizing that the players' enthusiasm remained high even during challenging periods in the league. The players consistently show eagerness to represent the county. Scullion noted that historical performance data has often been irrelevant in the past championship matches between Cavan and Monaghan. His team includes players who embrace such big experiences, a key element the team will draw on.

Scullion brings experience and insight to the Cavan setup. He has significant experience coaching in club football, having spent six years with Scotstown's senior team. He has a close professional relationship with Dermot McCabe, the Breffni legend, whom he joined last year when McCabe was Westmeath’s manager. He subsequently followed McCabe to Cavan this season. Scullion and McCabe first connected through challenge games and development squads. He described how McCabe reached out to him to join the Westmeath setup. Scullion happily accepted, and continued with McCabe when he took on the Cavan job. He is currently residing in Scotstown, with a ten year residence there, and has built up good links in Monaghan.

Scullion's background includes working with Derry development squads and minor teams, and he has a comprehensive understanding of the game. Scullion is relishing the transition to county football, a progression he views as natural, given his involvement with top players. He is eager for this challenge and the step up in the level of competition. This quarter-final match is a test of these insights and his team's preparedness, and he's eager to build on the foundations laid in the league. For readers eager to get more sports coverage and up-to-date news, the article also includes a guide on how to make Belfast Live your preferred Google source. It provides instructions on how to access exclusives and sports news, and sign up for a newsletter





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