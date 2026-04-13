Cavan Coach Diarmuid Scullion Eyes Ulster Championship Success Against Monaghan

Cavan coach Diarmuid Scullion anticipates a challenging Ulster Championship quarter-final against Monaghan, emphasizing the importance of team spirit and leveraging past experience against their rivals.

Diarmuid Scullion , Cavan 's coach, is looking forward to seeing if his insights on the Ulster Championship continue to prove accurate this weekend. Cavan commences their 2026 campaign with a quarter-final clash against rivals Monaghan in Clones. The Breffnimen maintained their Division Two status, despite a loss to Scullion’s native Derry in the final league round. Monaghan , having been relegated from the top flight, will also be competing in the second tier. Scullion had previously noted at the Ulster SFC launch in Fermanagh that league form holds little weight when it comes to championship matches, a sentiment that resonated after the previous weekend’s opener. Scullion highlights the unpredictable nature of the Ulster Championship , emphasizing the importance of focusing on each game individually, as they prepare for the challenging match against Monaghan . The rivalry between Cavan and Monaghan is well-established, and Scullion recognizes the necessity for Cavan to perform at their highest level to achieve success in the game. He emphasizes the strong team spirit within the Cavan squad, highlighting the players' unwavering commitment despite the league's mixed results. The team's enthusiasm and dedication remain high, demonstrating their desire to represent their county and participate in rigorous training sessions. Scullion notes how championship games between Cavan and Monaghan often defy pre-match expectations, and he hopes that the team's experienced players will step up and draw upon their prior big game experiences.

Scullion brings experience from his time with David McCague's Scotstown backroom staff, giving him considerable knowledge of the Monaghan players. He joined forces with Dermot McCabe last year while McCabe was managing Westmeath, and followed McCabe to Cavan for this season. Scullion reflects on his extensive coaching career, starting with six years with the Scotstown senior football team. He also recalls his early involvement with Derry development squads and minor teams. The relationship with McCabe began through challenge games and development squads, which then evolved into a coaching partnership when McCabe took over the Westmeath job. Scullion eagerly accepted the opportunity, leading to his current role with Cavan. He describes his pleasure in coaching the Cavan players. Scullion, who is married and has lived in Scotstown for a decade, has a deep understanding of the local football landscape. He underscores his passion for working with top-tier players and views his transition to county football as a natural progression, which he is relishing so far.

The upcoming match between Cavan and Monaghan holds significant importance in the Ulster Championship. With both teams navigating different league trajectories, the quarter-final encounter promises to be a test of resilience, strategy, and mental fortitude. Scullion’s observations and experience add an intriguing layer to the build-up. His familiarity with the Monaghan players, coupled with his understanding of the fierce rivalry, positions him well to guide Cavan through a potentially difficult match. The emphasis on the team's spirit, the importance of each game, and the value of big-game experience all point to a strategic approach. The Cavan camp, despite their league performance, appears confident and determined to put up a strong showing. The unpredictability of the Ulster Championship is a recurring theme, and the match is expected to be closely contested, with form and past results potentially holding little sway. The game is likely to showcase the competitive heart of Ulster football, and Cavan, under Scullion's guidance, will be aiming to make their mark in the championship. The match promises to be a compelling battle, encapsulating the true spirit of Gaelic football and the desire for victory that is characteristic of both teams. The upcoming match is expected to be a captivating display of Gaelic football skill and determination, serving as a defining point in their respective Ulster Championship journeys.





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