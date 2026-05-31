Cavinder Twins Shine at Sports Illustrated Runway Event in Miami Beach

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, took center stage at a Sports Illustrated runway event in Miami Beach on Saturday night, joined by some famous WAGs from across the world of sports.

The Cavinder twins, Hanna and Haley, took center stage at a Sports Illustrated runway event in Miami Beach on Saturday night, joined by some famous WAGs from across the world of sports.

They posed for pictures alongside Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star George, and Jena Sims, who is married to Brooks Koepka, a five-time golf major winner. Both Kittle and Koepka were in attendance too as proud husbands. They spent time with the Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, who was also there to support his fiancee Haley Cavinder.

The Cavinders, along with Kittle and Sims, have all posed for Sports Illustrated in the past and relished the opportunity to reprise that role on Saturday night in Florida. They made their name in college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes but alongside their sporting careers, worked hard to build up their presence online as influencers. And after eventually leaving college, it is a decision that has served them well.

And among many things, they have worked hard to forge careers as models. The twins walked the runway together at the glitzy event in Miami Beach on Saturday night. They famously got boob jobs together last July, a decision they opened up on in a recent interview with People. Hanna and Haley believe that women should be confident in their bodies and do what makes them happy.

As for the Kittles, George is battling to be ready for the 49ers after tearing his Achilles at the start of the year in a playoff game for San Francisco. The Niners start the season in Australia, playing Los Angeles Rams on September 10 in Melbourne. As for Koepka, the American golfer is reintegrating himself on the PGA Tour after deciding to quit LIV Golf last December.

LIV's funding has since been withdrawn by Saudi Arabia, leaving the rebel circuit scrambling to find investment to secure its future beyond the 2026 season. Other big names have since followed his lead. Koepka last finished in 14th place at the CJ Cup in his previous outing ahead of what is a big swing through the PGA Tour calendar. There's the Memorial Tournament next week before the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, outside of New York, from June 18-21





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