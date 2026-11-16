Cayden Grimes Breaks 46-Year British Record for Largest Ruffe Catch

Thirteen-year-old Cayden Grimes lands a 150g ruffe on the Shropshire Union Canal, surpassing a record set in 1980. The Angling Trust reviews the claim ahead of its November 26 meeting.

Thirteen-year-old Cayden Grimes has made history in the angling community by catching the largest ruffe ever recorded in Britain. The schoolboy from Stoke intercepted a six-inch-long fish that weighed exactly 150 grams. This weight surpasses the existing national record by two grams. The previous record was established by R.J Jenkins in Cumbria in 1980. The current record has stood for 46 years. Grimes achieved this feat during a junior fishing competition. The event took place on the Shropshire Union Canal. The catch has generated significant attention within the fishing world. Anglers consider record-sized mini-species difficult to secure. The ruffe is a common but highly sought-after catch for enthusiasts.

Details of the Record-Breaking Catch

Grimes participated in a match that lasted two-and-a-half hours. He competed in the shorter bracket due to a prior commitment to hockey. His mother, Ashleigh Grimes, recounted the moment of the catch. She noted that her son had already caught some perch and gudgeon. Suddenly, his float disappeared beneath the surface of the water. He hooked a fish that put up a slight fight. A steward standing nearby identified the species as a ruffe. The steward described the specimen as a monster. Upon landing the fish, Grimes weighed it. The scale read 150 grams exactly. This result exceeded the previous benchmark by two grams. The catch occurred on the Shropshire Union Canal. The location is a popular spot for competitive angling. The precision of the weight confirms the validity of the new record. The fish was six inches in length. This measurement aligns with the typical size for large ruffe specimens.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Verification Process

Grimes returned the ruffe to the water after the weighing process. He stated that the fish was safe and well. His initial reaction to the catch was one of shock. He admitted that he did not recognize the species immediately. He had caught ruffe before but never one of this size. A teacher at his school later noticed a social media post. The teacher shared the image on a large screen. Adult anglers have praised the achievement. Simon Ogley commented on the size of the fish. He noted that he had only ever caught a ruffe weighing about 2oz. Chris Taylor described the catch as a whopper. The Canal & River Trust also expressed admiration. They referred to the fish as a beast. Berry Markland congratulated the young angler on his success. Nick Simmonds, secretary of the British Record Fish Committee, acknowledged the claim. He issued official paperwork to Grimes. The committee will review the evidence at its next meeting. That meeting is scheduled for November 26. The British Record Fish Committee operates under the Angling Trust. Their verification process ensures the integrity of all records.

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Impact on the Angling Community

The significance of this catch extends beyond local waters. Ruffe are classified as mini-species in British rivers. Other mini-species include dace, stickleback, minnow, gudgeon, bullhead, bitterling, and stone loach. Anglers prize these fish because catching record-sized specimens is challenging. The record for a ruffe is particularly esteemed. It has remained unbroken for almost half a century. Grimes has been fishing since the age of eight. His experience contributes to the credibility of the catch. He mentioned that he is proud of the result. He hopes to be recognized as the new record holder. Adult anglers have shared their perspective on the value of the catch. Some stated they would prefer a record ruffe to a 100lbs carp. This sentiment highlights the prestige associated with mini-species records. The Angling Trust has received the formal claim. They are currently verifying the details. The process involves checking the weight and species identification. The outcome will be announced after the November 26 meeting. Grimes shared the news with others on the bank. He then attended his hockey practice. The delay in notification did not affect the validity of the catch. The steward present at the time provided immediate confirmation. His observation was crucial for the initial assessment. The combination of witness testimony and precise weighing strengthens the claim. The fishing community eagerly awaits the official confirmation. The story serves as an inspiration to junior anglers. It demonstrates that records are attainable at any age.