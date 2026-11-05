CBP Agent Juan Cornelio Diaz Kills Partner Andrea Cantarini Then Self

Customs and Border Protection agent Juan Cornelio Diaz murdered nurse Andrea Cantarini in their Bronx apartment before taking his own life in a domestic tragedy.

Customs and Border Protection agent Juan Cornelio Diaz killed his partner, nurse Andrea Cantarini, inside their Bronx apartment before ending his own life on Tuesday night. The incident, classified by New York City police as a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic dispute, unfolded in the moments following a failed attempt to end the relationship.

The Tragic Phone Call With Father

Andrea Cantarini, a 37-year-old registered nurse employed at St Barnabas Hospital, initiated contact with her father, Rudy Cantarini, during the escalating conflict. She informed him that Diaz, her 38-year-old boyfriend, was attempting to kill her. Rudy Cantarini simultaneously called 911 to report the emergency while remaining on the line with his daughter for 14 minutes.

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During this harrowing window, the father listened as Diaz held a firearm to his daughter's head. Rudy Cantarini recounted pleading for her survival, describing Diaz as a coward who could not handle the breakup. He heard Diaz state that it was over for her before he eventually heard a single gunshot followed by the sound of the phone falling.

Police Discovery at Bronx Apartment

New York City police officers arrived at the Bronx residence just after 9pm on Tuesday. Law enforcement personnel found Andrea Cantarini deceased, having sustained a fatal gunshot wound to her head. Investigators located Juan Cornelio Diaz nearby, also dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

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Authorities have confirmed that the couple were the parents of a six-year-old daughter. Diaz also had a son from a previous relationship. The family was preparing for a move to a larger living space to accommodate their children, a change that neighbors noted the couple anticipated with significant joy.

Neighbor Testimony and Prior Warning Signs

Neighbors reported hearing loud arguments from the couple earlier in the week, specifically mentioning a conversation between the downstairs resident, Kaela, and her roommate about whether to involve law enforcement. Kaela noted that the couple ceased their noise immediately after discussing the potential for a police visit. On Tuesday, Rudy Cantarini had taken Andrea to his home because he felt Diaz was acting irrationally.

Andrea returned to the shared apartment to retrieve clothing when Diaz ambushed her. Kaela and her roommate subsequently heard gunshots, initially mistaking the sounds for truck backfires. They later heard heavy thuds, which they realized were the bodies of their neighbors hitting the floor. The building was devoid of prior domestic incident reports involving the pair.

Community Shock and Aftermath

Longtime neighbor Karla Evangelista expressed profound shock, describing Andrea as a fit, beautiful young mother who was deeply loved by her community. She characterized Juan as an athletic, friendly man who frequently engaged in conversations with neighbors while playing outside with his daughter. The sudden violence contradicted the happy image the couple projected to their peers.

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Evangelista emphasized the trauma of the event, particularly noting that their young daughter was not present in the apartment during the shooting. She described the loss as horrific and terrifying, lamenting that the couple took two lives in a single act of domestic violence. Police continue to treat the deaths as a concluded murder-suicide investigation.