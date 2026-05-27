CBS Mornings Hosts Instructed to Ignore Stephen Colbert Final Show

CBS News president ordered morning show anchors to avoid mentioning Stephen Colbert final Late Show episode after a controversial sketch mocked colleagues Tony Dokoupil and Bari Weiss.

The hosts of CBS News flagship morning show were reportedly instructed not to mention Stephen Colbert at all during Friday broadcast. CBS Mornings Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and fill-in host Major Garrett all complied, according to a Puck report released Tuesday.

The directive came straight from CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, sources said. Colbert, 62, filmed his final Late Show episode the night before. The order stemmed from Cibrowski anger at a May 14 Late Show sketch that mocked CBS Tony Dokoupil for failing to obtain a visa ahead of Donald Trump state visit to China and being forced to broadcast from Taiwan, sources said.

The segment also took aim at CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss for failing to acquire her anchor the visa. Dokoupil was depicted as a man with a pumpkin jammed on his head with the tagline reporting live from the wrong China. Weiss was portrayed as an older woman coming to his aid by hitting the pumpkin repeatedly with a bat. The joke did not go over well with Cibrowski and other senior leaders, according to the Puck report.

One saw it as Colbert having kicked colleagues when they were down, said a CBS News source, who also labeled the sketch unprofessional and unprovoked. Cibrowski, a former ABC executive hired by CBS News in March 2025, hated the bit, sources told Puck. King, Dokoupil former CBS Mornings costar, bid Colbert farewell both on Instagram and at an 8pm Thursday after-party in Manhattan, photos show. I cant imagine late night without Stephen @colbert and yet here we are.

Im not the only one that feels that way and the people turned out for his wrap party in NYC, a caption read. Footage showed the host dancing with attendees. The Puck report framed her and her cohosts Friday slight as the network final middle finger to Colbert.

Colbert openly criticized Paramount days before the network announced his cancellation in July, after the company reached a $16 million settlement with Trump for a lawsuit that claimed edits to a 2024 interview with Kamala Harris were deceptive. Colbert, at the time, equated the move to CBS taking a big fat bribe.

A May 14 Late Show sketch made fun of CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil for failing to obtain a visa ahead of Donald Trump state visit to China and being forced to broadcast from Taiwan. The segment also took aim at CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who was depicted as an older woman rushing to her hapless anchor aid by hitting him with a series of blunt objects.

He pointed out how a long-in-limbo merger between Paramount and Skydance was solidified by the federal government within days of the settlement on-air over the summer. Within days, the host received word that his show was being canceled. The reason given by the showrunners was declining ad revenue. Both Paramount and CBS have continued to say the decision was made for financial reasons.

A July report also from Puck claimed the show was losing $40 million a year. The Late Show started by David Letterman in 1993 has already been replaced by Comics Unleashed, a long-running syndicated comedy panel show hosted by billionaire Byron Allen, on Friday. It aired at 11:30pm Friday for the first time. Colbert, meanwhile, made a surprise guest hosting appearance on Only In Monroe, a little-known Michigan public access show, on the same day.

The deadpan low-budget appearance was widely reshared on platforms like YouTube and X, leading to a series of copyright claims from CBS, posts from users showed. The cease-and-desist demands stopped on Sunday. The jokes did not land with the network most senior leaders, leading to the directive and lack of acknowledgment. King did bid Colbert farewell on Instagram, posting the two hugging at a Thursday afterparty and the host dancing following his final show.

A spokesperson said they were originally sent out due to distribution rights only being approved for The Late Show, Monroe Community Media and Colbert personal YouTube. As is our regular practice, we send copyright notices to unauthorized websites that post copyrighted content from CBS and our network/studio talent such as Stephen Colbert, the spokesman said.

However, for this episode, we have decided to waive further enforcement of this standard industry practice until additional review





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