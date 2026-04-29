CBS News Ratings Plummet to New Lows as Programs Struggle

CBS Evening News and CBS Mornings both experience record-low viewership, raising concerns about the network's direction under new leadership and amid political controversy.

CBS News is facing a significant ratings crisis across its flagship programs, the Evening News and CBS Mornings, with both shows hitting record lows in viewership.

The Evening News, anchored by Tony Dokoupil since January, recently recorded its lowest engagement statistics since his tenure began, averaging just 3.7 million viewers per night. This figure is particularly concerning when considering the key 25-54 age demographic, where the show averaged only 467,000 viewers – a trend that has persisted for 12 consecutive weeks.

Overall, the CBS Evening News has averaged 4.3 million viewers throughout 2026, representing a seven percent decline from the previous year and marking its lowest ratings this century. The struggles extend to CBS Mornings, hosted by Gayle King, which also experienced its worst-ever ratings in the first quarter of 2026. The program’s April performance was the lowest-rated on record, attracting less than 1.8 million total viewers and under 300,000 in the crucial 25-54 demographic.

These figures pale in comparison to competitors like ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today, which consistently average around three million total viewers. Industry insiders are expressing deep concern, with one source describing CBS as a 'sinking ship' and questioning the direction under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. Another insider bluntly stated that Weiss has 'effectively removed all value from the once-enviable brand,' attributing the ratings decline solely to her leadership, especially given the strong performance of CBS Sports.

The situation is further complicated by recent political tensions. President Donald Trump publicly criticized CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell, labeling her a 'disgrace' for reading excerpts from the manifesto of Cole Thomas Allen, the alleged attacker at the White House Correspondents' dinner. Allen’s manifesto contained highly inflammatory language directed at Trump, accusing him of being a 'rapist, pedophile, and traitor.

' During an interview on 60 Minutes, O'Donnell attempted to question Trump about his reaction to the manifesto’s contents, leading to a heated exchange where Trump repeatedly denied the accusations and accused O'Donnell of being 'horrible. ' The incident has added another layer of controversy to the network’s already challenging circumstances.

The stark contrast in viewership between CBS News programs and their competitors, particularly ABC’s David Muir Nightly News, which boasts 8.7 million total viewers and 1.1 million in the 25-54 demographic, underscores the severity of the problem. The network’s future remains uncertain as it navigates a challenging media landscape and an impending merger





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