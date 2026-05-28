CD Projekt Announces 'Songs of the Past', a Major Expansion for 'The Witcher 3'

CD Projekt has officially revealed 'Songs of the Past', an upcoming expansion for 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt'. The expansion, which was accidentally leaked a day earlier, is set to release in 2027 and is compared to the game's previous significant expansions, 'Hearts of Stone' and 'Blood and Wine'. While the release date has been pushed back, CD Projekt has hinted at other upcoming 'Witcher 3' content to be released before the end of 2026. Fans can look forward to seeing more of 'Songs of the Past' at Gamescom later this year.

CD Projekt has finally put an end to months of speculation and rumors by officially announcing 'Songs of the Past', an upcoming expansion for ' The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt '.

The news came as a surprise when the studio accidentally leaked the information on its storefront a day earlier than planned. In a pre-recorded commentary, CD Projekt's chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, revealed that 'Songs of the Past' is not a DLC but a full-fledged expansion, similar in scope to the previous 'Hearts of Stone' and 'Blood and Wine' expansions. The studio has compared it to 'Blood and Wine', suggesting that it will be a significant addition to the game.

Initially planned for release this year, the expansion has been pushed back to 2027. However, CD Projekt has hinted at other upcoming 'Witcher 3' content that will be released before the end of 2026. Fans can expect to see more of 'Songs of the Past' at Gamescom, which runs from August 26 to 30





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