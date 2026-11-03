CD Tenerife Striker Jesus De Miguel Dies After Collision with Andorra Goalkeeper

CD Tenerife confirms the tragic death of 30-year-old Jesus De Miguel following a severe collision with Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match on Monday, November 3, 2026.

CD Tenerife officially confirmed the tragic death of 30-year-old forward Jesus De Miguel on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The footballer passed away at 8:00 a.m. after suffering a fatal injury during a Spanish second division match against FC Andorra on Monday. The incident occurred following a severe collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono deep into stoppage time.

The Incident and Medical Emergency

The match had reached the seventh minute of stoppage time when the score was tied at 2-2. De Miguel was preparing to race away on a counter-attack for CD Tenerife when he appeared to be struck in the chest by Owono's flying knee. Owono was attempting to clear the ball near the halfway line when the collision took place. De Miguel fell to the pitch and remained motionless for several minutes.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel's condition has 'worsened' following cardiac arrest after on-pitch collision

Medical staff immediately rushed onto the field to attend to the injured player. Spanish media outlet Marca reported that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance. He required revival inside the ambulance before he could be taken to intensive care. The referee had initially shown Owono a red card but subsequently abandoned the fixture entirely due to the severity of the situation.

Stakeholder Reactions and Condolences

CD Tenerife released a statement expressing their profound grief. The club wrote, "Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic death, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda." The statement emphasized that there are no words to mitigate such sadness and requested maximum respect for the family's privacy.

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Jesus Owono, who also serves as the national goalkeeper for Equatorial Guinea, is reportedly devastated by the event. Journalist Ivan Alvarez reported that Owono intends to apologize privately to the De Miguel family before making any public statements. FC Andorra, CD Tenerife's opponents, offered sincere condolences, stating they were heartbroken and devastated. The Spanish Footballers Association (AFE) also expressed its deepest sorrow, noting De Miguel's commitment to the footballers' community and his work defending professional rights.

Career and Future Proceedings

Jesus De Miguel joined CD Tenerife in 2025 and made 30 appearances, scoring 11 goals. His contributions were instrumental in helping the team win the Spanish third division as champions. Prior to joining Tenerife, he helped Internacional de Madrid and CD Castellón secure promotions from the fourth and third divisions, respectively. CD Castellón released a tribute on Tuesday morning, bidding farewell to their former player with inconsolable grief.

The stadium crowd gave De Miguel a standing ovation as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Teammates and opposing players were visibly distressed, with some appearing in tears. The Spanish Footballers Association extended their solidarity to De Miguel's family and teammates at Club Deportivo Tenerife. This tragic event has left the entire football community in mourning, with calls for respect and remembrance for the departed player.