CD Tenerife confirms the death of 30-year-old striker Jesus de Miguel after a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a match on November 3, 2026.

The professional football community is in deep mourning after CD Tenerife announced the passing of 30-year-old striker Jesus de Miguel Alameda. His death occurred on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., following a severe on-field collision during a La Liga match against Andorra Club Deportiu at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

Details of the Fatal Collision Incident

The tragic incident unfolded during the final stages of Monday's game when De Miguel suffered a critical injury. Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear a long ball, resulting in a direct impact to the chest of the Tenerife striker. The force of the collision left De Miguel motionless in the center circle, requiring immediate medical intervention from staff on the pitch.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel's condition has 'worsened' following cardiac arrest after on-pitch collision

Medical teams rushed to assist the player, while several teammates were visibly distressed by the event. Some players were reduced to tears as they watched the emergency treatment being administered in the middle of the field. The severity of the situation was immediately apparent to all present at the stadium in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Medical Crisis and Hospital Transfer

De Miguel was transported by ambulance to the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria. His condition deteriorated rapidly during transit, as he suffered a cardiac arrest while being moved. Initial reports from CD Tenerife on Monday afternoon stated that he was admitted to the hospital and remained stable despite the severity of his injuries.

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However, the clinical picture worsened over the subsequent hours. The club issued a follow-up statement confirming that the player had suffered a neurological worsening. Medical staff monitored his vital signs closely, but despite their efforts, the player's condition did not stabilize. The club requested utmost respect for the family's privacy during this period of intense medical monitoring.

Official Statements and Condolences

CD Tenerife released a formal statement on Tuesday morning confirming the death of their player. The club expressed profound grief, stating that there were no words of comfort to alleviate the overwhelming sadness felt by the organization. They emphasized their solidarity with the devastated family and the entire tinerfeñismo fanbase, which is now weeping for this cruel outcome.

Several Spanish football clubs have issued public condolences regarding the loss. Andorra Club Deportiu, the opponent in the match where the accident occurred, sent their most sincere condolences. They described themselves as having broken hearts and expressed devastation for the loss of Jesus de Miguel.

FC Barcelona also issued a statement expressing deep regret over the tragic news. The Catalan giants directed their thoughts and support to the family, friends, and loved ones of the Tenerife player during this difficult time. The gesture highlighted the widespread shock within the Spanish football community.

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Impact on League and Future Remembrance

RCD Espanyol added their voice to the outpouring of grief, describing themselves as devastated and deeply saddened by the loss. The statement joined in the collective grief of the family and the broader football family. These reactions underscore the significant respect De Miguel commanded across the league.

The incident at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez has left a lasting mark on the participants and observers of the match. As the football world processes this tragedy, attention remains on the legal and medical protocols surrounding player safety. The specific circumstances of the collision involving Jesus Owono are being reviewed by relevant sporting authorities.

The family of Jesus de Miguel thanked the numerous expressions of support received from across the country. They reiterated their request for privacy as they navigate the immediate aftermath of their loss. The football community will likely organize memorial services to honor the life of the 30-year-old striker.