New CDC data reveals 112 measles cases in pregnant women and 13 cases of congenital measles in the US, highlighting severe health risks for mothers and infants amid ongoing outbreaks.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence has raised urgent concerns regarding measles infections in pregnant women and the risk of congenital measles in newborns. The data connects recent large-scale outbreaks in the United States to significant adverse health outcomes for expectant mothers and their infants.

Outbreak Scale and Epidemiological Shift

William Moss, MD, MPH, a professor in Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, discussed the findings on the November 25 episode of Public Health On Call, noting that over 6,000 measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026 alone. He highlighted that the Pan American Health Organization officially announced on November 17 that the United States had lost its measles elimination status, which requires no continuous transmission of the same virus strain for at least 12 months.

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The epidemiological profile of the current crisis differs from previous decades, with a disproportionately high number of cases occurring in adults. The CDC report indicates that approximately 41 percent of all measles cases in the United States involve adults, a trend that is even more pronounced in specific states like Pennsylvania, where more than two-thirds of cases are in individuals aged 18 or older.

Severe Health Consequences for Mothers and Fetuses

The CDC analysis documents 112 confirmed cases of measles in pregnant women during the 2025 and 2026 outbreak periods, marking the largest case series of its kind. Nearly a quarter of these infected women required hospitalization for causes unrelated to labor, and 11 women, representing about 10 percent of the cohort, developed pneumonia. Historically, during the 1989 to 1991 outbreak, pregnant women were twice as likely to be hospitalized, three times more likely to develop pneumonia, and six times more likely to die from the disease.

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Congenital measles occurs when the virus is passed from mother to fetus in the womb, leading to severe complications for the newborn. Infants born with the infection face risks of encephalitis and subacute sclEROSING panencephalitis, a rare, progressive, and often fatal neurological disorder caused by a defective measles virus in the brain. Additionally, maternal infection increases the likelihood of stillbirths, miscarriages, and premature births.

Vaccination Strategies and Medical Interventions

Medical experts emphasize that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is contraindicated during pregnancy because it is an attenuated viral vaccine that requires immune replication, which can be risky for immune-suppressed pregnant women. Instead, healthcare providers recommend that women ensure they are fully vaccinated before becoming pregnant to protect both themselves and their future infants from exposure.

For pregnant women who are exposed to measles, particularly those infected late in the third trimester or prior to birth, passive immunization with intravenous immunoglobulin is recommended. This treatment can reduce morbidity associated with congenital measles, and immunoglobulin is also advised for newborns who were exposed to the virus in utero. Protecting household members and close contacts through vaccination remains a critical strategy to reduce the risk of exposure for expectant mothers.