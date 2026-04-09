Ceasefire Collapses as Iran and US Trade Accusations, Strait of Hormuz Closed

Tensions soar as Iran and the US clash over ceasefire violations, the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and regional allies face attacks.

Iran and the United States are locked in a tense standoff, with accusations of ceasefire violations flying and escalating regional tensions. Iran ian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the US of breaching the terms of a disputed ceasefire agreement, pointing to specific actions that Tehran views as violations. These include Israel 's attacks on Lebanon , alleged incursions of drones into Iran ian airspace, and the White House's insistence that Iran halt uranium enrichment.

Ghalibaf, quoting former President Donald Trump, stated that the 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly violated, making bilateral negotiations unreasonable. The situation is further complicated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil transport, a move Tehran claims is in response to Israeli actions in Lebanon. This has resulted in several commercial vessels opting to turn back from the strait. Furthermore, Iran has threatened to target oil tankers attempting to transit the strait without permission, imposing significant tolls on those who seek passage.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran United States Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Israel Lebanon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump announces Iran ceasefire deal as Strait of Hormuz to reopenPresident Trump has announced a two-week suspension of attacks on Iran if the country agrees to completely reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping route

Read more »

Trump announces Iran ceasefire deal conditional on Strait of Hormuz reopeningPresident Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened, just hours before his deadline threatening to send the country 'back to the stone age'

Read more »

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Strait of Hormuz to ReopenFormer US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal was brokered with the help of Pakistan and China, following earlier threats of military action. The ceasefire stems from Iran's 10-point peace plan and has led to a significant drop in oil prices.

Read more »

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Reopening Strait of HormuzFormer President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal, brokered with Pakistani and Chinese assistance, includes an agreement by Israel to halt attacks. The news caused a significant drop in oil prices.

Read more »

Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran, Strait of Hormuz to ReopenFormer President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, with the Strait of Hormuz set to reopen. The deal, brokered with Pakistan and China's help, follows Trump's earlier threat of total annihilation if the Strait remained closed. The agreement also includes Israel halting attacks, marking a potential de-escalation of the ongoing conflict and impacting global oil markets.

Read more »

Oil Prices Plunge After Trump Announces Ceasefire with Iran, Reopening Strait of HormuzOil prices plummeted across the board following Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which would allow for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The news triggered a significant market response, with US crude oil experiencing its largest single-day drop since the Gulf War. Stock markets reacted positively to the development, while Treasury yields eased. The ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan and involving both the US and Iran, reflects a complex geopolitical situation with far-reaching economic consequences. The success of the truce and its impact on the energy market will depend on the adherence of the parties to the terms of the deal.

Read more »