Georgia officer Trenton Garner is back on duty after prosecutors cleared him in the shooting of HeeHaw, a beloved donkey, during a missing child search.

Officer Trenton Garner has been officially reinstated to the Cedartown Police Department in Georgia, ending a months-long controversy surrounding the fatal shooting of a baby donkey named HeeHaw. The decision by local authorities to restore Garner to active duty follows a legal determination that his actions were justified under the law. This development concludes a tense period for the small city, where the incident had sparked significant national attention and emotional responses from animal advocates and law enforcement supporters alike.

Legal Justification for Reinstatement

The Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney's Office formally cleared Officer Trenton Garner of any criminal charges on November 3, paving the way for his immediate return to work. District Attorney Jaeson Smith stated that Garner possessed the legal right to enter the Elsberry Farm property and that he acted in self-defense against what he perceived as an immediate threat. The legal review relied heavily on reports indicating that HeeHaw had a history of attacking humans, which provided context for the officer's defensive posture during the encounter.

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Supporting the narrative of aggression, witnesses and neighbors reported that the one-year-old donkey had previously been kept out of public petting zoos due to its tendency to jump on people and bite them. Additionally, District Attorney Smith noted that photographs of the injured animal circulating on social media were allegedly staged, suggesting an attempt to manipulate public perception of the event prior to the legal proceedings. These factors were central to the determination that no criminal liability existed for the officer.

Context of the August Incident

The incident occurred in late August when Officer Trenton Garner was called to assist a bloodhound team in the search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Cedartown. Garner and other officers followed footprints on a trail that led directly into the Elsberry Farm pasture. According to the incident report, the urgency of locating the missing juvenile created an exigent circumstance that justified the officers entering the private property without prior clearance from the owner.

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Inside the pasture, a K-9 handler observed a donkey that began to charge at the law enforcement team. In an attempt to deter the animal, the handler used a taser, but the effort failed to stop the charging donkey. Officer Trenton Garner, who had been sworn onto the force in July 2023, then drew his Glock 17 from his holster and fired a single shot at the male donkey. Garner stated that he fired the weapon to protect himself, the K-9 officer, and the bloodhound team from what he described as an aggressive attack by the bottle-fed animal.

The missing girl was subsequently found in the direction the team had been tracking with the bloodhounds before the confrontation with the donkey occurred. The successful resolution of the missing person case was cited by Officer Trenton Garner as part of the justification for his actions, emphasizing that the threat assessment was made in real-time during a high-stakes emergency response operation.

Owner's Response and Fundraising Efforts

Hannah Israel, the owner of Elsberry Farm and the deceased donkey, has vehemently disputed the justification for the shooting. Israel stated that she bottle-fed HeeHaw from infancy and considered him a beloved family member who had never shown aggression toward anyone. She emphasized that her legal team maintains the shooting was unjustified, arguing that there was no scenario in which the donkey posed a lethal danger to the officers.

Israel mentioned that she has not yet received official court documentation confirming that the charges against Officer Trenton Garner were fully cleared, though the reinstatement indicates a resolution at the employment level. Her attorney told Fox 5 that there is no universe in which the animal posed a danger, declaring that the battle for accountability will continue. The emotional toll of the event led Israel to create a fundraising page to honor HeeHaw, who she valued at approximately $6,000 due to the special care he received.

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Financial Impact and Future Steps

The fundraising campaign launched by Hannah Israel has already raised $167,652 in donations, far exceeding the initial estimates of the animal's value. Israel stated that the funds will be directed toward a foundation established in HeeHaw's name and will also be used to provide care for the other animals on her farm. This financial support highlights the widespread public sympathy for the owner and the animal welfare perspective on the incident.

The reinstatement of Officer Trenton Garner takes effect immediately, marking the end of his administrative leave that began shortly after the August shooting. While the legal chapter regarding criminal charges has closed with the District Attorney's decision, the social and emotional repercussions of the event continue to resonate within the community and online. The Cedartown Police Department and City Manager have sanctioned the return of the officer, aligning with the legal conclusions that his actions were within his rights during the emergency response.