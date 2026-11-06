Cedric von Ferdinand Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Foster Mother Nadine Jett

Cedric von Ferdinand denied killing Nadine Jett, allegedly poisoning her to steal her property. He faces first-degree murder charges after a plot involving forged documents and false marriage claims.

Cedric von Ferdinand appeared before the Vista Courthouse on Thursday, entering a plea of not guilty to charges of first-degree murder involving the death of his foster mother, Nadine Jett. The 34-year-old defendant is accused of killing the 65-year-old cancer patient in a calculated scheme to seize control of her significant real estate holdings. Prosecutors allege that the incident occurred in January 2024 at Jett's residence in Valley Center, California.

Murder Mechanism and Timeline Details

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan outlined the alleged sequence of events leading to Jett's death, stating that von Ferdinand administered a lethal dose of fentanyl to his foster mother. After poisoning Jett, who was actively fighting pancreatic cancer, he reportedly buried her body on her 20-acre ranch in Valley Center. The crime reportedly took place shortly after January 14, 2024, when Jett was allegedly last seen leaving for a chemotherapy appointment.

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The timeline of the cover-up began immediately after Jett's disappearance. Von Ferdinand informed Jett's loved ones that she had traveled to Mexico for a second medical opinion and would be cremated without a funeral service. He told a caretaker on January 17, 2024, that her services were no longer required because Jett had died in Mexico. However, von Ferdinand allegedly posted an advertisement for someone to dig a hole measuring 6 feet by 6 feet approximately two days after Jett was last seen.

Jett's remains were eventually discovered on July 16, 2025, in a hole with dimensions similar to those requested in the advertisement, located about 30 yards from her home. The delay in reporting her missing allowed von Ferdinand several months to manipulate her estate and financial assets before authorities could intervene effectively.

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Financial Fraud and Identity Theft Scheme

Beyond the alleged homicide, prosecutors describe a complex web of financial fraud designed to transfer Jett's assets to von Ferdinand. After moving in with Jett in August 2023 when she was diagnosed with cancer, von Ferdinand allegedly enlisted Kimberley Pifer to help execute his plan. Pifer allegedly posed as Jett to obtain a marriage license, with von Ferdinand posing as her husband, in an attempt to legitimize his claim to her estate.

This fraudulent marriage was a key component in von Ferdinand's effort to control Jett's $1 million property portfolio. The district attorney described the case as one of deadly greed, noting that von Ferdinand attempted to use the fabricated marital status to bypass legal hurdles associated with inheriting significant real estate assets. The scheme involved not just one property but multiple holdings across California.

Real estate agent Noel Lawton revealed that von Ferdinand tried to sell Jett's property to a client for $1 million in the spring of 2024. Lawton noted that she grew suspicious when von Ferdinand repeatedly failed to provide a death certificate, which is required to secure title insurance. She stated that signatures on property documents did not match, and despite repeated requests for death verification, von Ferdinand offered only excuses, claiming he was in Mexico obtaining the necessary documentation.

Legal Consequences and Stakeholder Reactions

The financial component of the case has led to additional charges against multiple individuals. Von Ferdinand and Escondido notary Raymond Joseph Alto have been charged with forgery and identity theft. Kimberley Pifer, who played a central role in the fake marriage license scheme, has also been charged with forgery and identity theft and has pleaded not guilty. These charges highlight the breadth of the alleged conspiracy to defraud Jett's estate.

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Prosecutors allege that von Ferdinand used stolen funds from Jett's estate to purchase a condo in Gardena. Specific financial transactions include the sale of one of Jett's properties in Los Angeles County for more than $200,000 in April 2024. Additionally, deeds to von Ferdinand were found for Jett's ranch and two other investment properties in Los Angeles County, prompting her family to report suspicious real estate transactions in June 2024.

Bianca Lucci, one of Jett's four foster daughters, spoke out regarding the emotional and financial toll of the alleged crimes. Lucci described Jett as the mom they needed, who gave them a fair chance at life. She expressed relief that justice would finally be served and stated her belief that the entire tragedy was driven by greed and money. Lucci's comments reflect the deep betrayal felt by Jett's surviving family members who were kept in the dark during the initial months of the cover-up.

Currently, Cedric von Ferdinand remains held without bail. Judge Brian Erickson ordered that the defendant stay in custody following his recent court appearance. The next scheduled court date for von Ferdinand is set for November 16. The Daily Mail has contacted von Ferdinand's attorney, Ashley Mangold, and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for further comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.