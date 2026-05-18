Celeb Ex on the Beach Star Danielle Sellers Confronts Curtis Pritchard, Uses 'Love Triangle' Joke to His Face

The former couple, who appeared together on the show, got into a heated exchange during a romantic moment at the beach.

THIS is the moment Celeb Ex on the Beach star Curtis Pritchard sighed in relief as his ex Danielle came out of the water before she took a savage swipe at him saying \"grow up.

\"Curtis looked very awkward as Danielle recalled how they met saying \"I chose you and you chose someone else\"Celeb Ex on the Beach star Danielle Sellers told Curtis Pritchard to \"grow up\" as he joked about being in a love triangle with her againDanielle then made her first dig at the star, she replied: \"Yeah you were probably expecting someone to come out and throw a drink over you. \"Speaking of their romance, Danielle said: \"I chose him and he chose someone else.

\"Watch the hilarious moment GMB\'s Susanna Reid dumps a smoothie on her head She then quizzed him on if he was single and if there was going to be any triangles this time around.could be set to rekindle their connection in tomorrow\'s episode of the Paramount+ show as things got flirty on the beach. \"Danielle came in at the wrong time because I was sort of set in a relationship already but Danielle can make me feel something, I will say that.

\" Blonde bombshell Danielle seemed to agree with the sentiment saying, \"I\'m open to everything\" and we\'re not \"enemies. \





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Curtis Pritchard Danielle Sellers Celeb Ex On The Beach Love Triangle Romantic Moment

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